This library’s fabulous typo (and correction) went viral again and it’s one for the ages

An all-time classic typo (and correction) courtesy of Pflugerville library in Texas.

‘Can’t decide which day I would rather have attended,’ said CeleryMan7 who shared it over on Imgur.

10/10!

‘But will there also be snacks on May 22?’

kantaloupe ‘Depends entirely on how hungry the snakes get, and how slow the children are.’

SteveMND

And it prompted AtsaMattaForMe to share this from back in the day.

Boom. Shhhhhh!

Source Imgur CeleryMan7