This guy’s Tinder profile starts badly and gets worse, so much worse (NSFW)
Every so often someone’s Tinder profile goes viral, because it’s very funny, very clever … or gut-wrenchingly, teeth-grindingly, awful.
This one belongs in the last of these categories, a guy called Paul who, well, you’d probably better have a read for yourself.
‘Paul…a true keeper,’ said mousemarie94 who shared it on Reddit.
Just when you think it can’t possibly get any worse, it does.
‘100% has got football socks in his kecks.’
Fast-Backdown
‘He knows what the ladies look for in a man. Giant testicles.’
ihadcrystallized
‘How does Paul even find the time to tell other men to do with so many lotions and salves to apply each day? Weaker men just can’t stand up to his time management.’
wahwahwashbear
‘Why doesn’t he just cut a hole in the mirror and f*** his reflection?’
36dependent
Not everyone was convinced.
‘Looks like a joke profile to me.’
AaronFyffe
And yet …
‘I thought the same but I saw he is verified. The only thing that made be believe this guy may actually exist.’
mousemarie94
Source Reddit u/mousemarie94
