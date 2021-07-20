This exchange prompted a wonderfully unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s best thing

Life

Of all the places you’d look to give you a lift, Twitter might not be too close to the top.

But this random tweet about money by @MichaelaOkla – “If someone gave me $2000 I think I’d be less stressed” – started an entirely unexpected chain of events and it might just be today’s best thing.

Stick with it!

I’m lovin’ it. It went viral after the exchange was shared by @RomanCabanac on Twitter.

This is like flipping the pillow to the cold side on a hot, hungover morning. It has always been – and always WILL be – nice to be nice. https://t.co/zUkcTTGaoI — Jason (@NickMotown) July 20, 2021

Source Twitter @RomanCabanac