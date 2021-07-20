Life

This exchange prompted a wonderfully unexpected chain of events and it’s today’s best thing

John Plunkett. Updated July 20th, 2021

Of all the places you’d look to give you a lift, Twitter might not be too close to the top.

But this random tweet about money by @MichaelaOkla – “If someone gave me $2000 I think I’d be less stressed” – started an entirely unexpected chain of events and it might just be today’s best thing.

Stick with it!

1.

2.

3.

4.

I’m lovin’ it. It went viral after the exchange was shared by @RomanCabanac on Twitter.

Source Twitter @RomanCabanac

