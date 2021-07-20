Animals

These dogs’ fabulous reactions to being kissed is the best 67 seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated July 20th, 2021

Early contender for ‘awww!’ of the week comes this, a supercut of various dogs’ reactions to being kissed which is just fabulous.

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter and it might just be the best 67 seconds you spend today.

Love it.

Talking of which …

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_ Reddit u/PiperHolliss

