These dogs’ fabulous reactions to being kissed is the best 67 seconds you’ll spend today

Early contender for ‘awww!’ of the week comes this, a supercut of various dogs’ reactions to being kissed which is just fabulous.

It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter and it might just be the best 67 seconds you spend today.

How dog reacts when they are kiss.. pic.twitter.com/GV2LPxVtbd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 19, 2021

Love it.

Nothing better than seeing dogs being loved and truly appreciated by their pawrents. — Call Me Reegs 🥔 (@RegaNorwegian) July 19, 2021

the dogs' reactions are gold, but their owners' next reaction is priceless! — Miranda queen of cats (@DutchessXO) July 19, 2021

Lol, now do cats😳 — NoNaziPOTUS (@SeraphAnnaLeigh) July 19, 2021

Talking of which …

This is so beautiful. I love dogs. But I have a cat pic.twitter.com/G4cpWPBQqN — 🌻Happy🌻 (@Happy43589515) July 19, 2021

For more of this sort of thing follow @buitengebieden_ on Twitter over here.

