These dogs’ fabulous reactions to being kissed is the best 67 seconds you’ll spend today
Early contender for ‘awww!’ of the week comes this, a supercut of various dogs’ reactions to being kissed which is just fabulous.
It went viral after it was shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter and it might just be the best 67 seconds you spend today.
How dog reacts when they are kiss.. pic.twitter.com/GV2LPxVtbd
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 19, 2021
Love it.
Nothing better than seeing dogs being loved and truly appreciated by their pawrents.
— Call Me Reegs 🥔 (@RegaNorwegian) July 19, 2021
the dogs' reactions are gold, but their owners' next reaction is priceless!
— Miranda queen of cats (@DutchessXO) July 19, 2021
Lol, now do cats😳
— NoNaziPOTUS (@SeraphAnnaLeigh) July 19, 2021
Talking of which …
This is so beautiful. I love dogs. But I have a cat pic.twitter.com/G4cpWPBQqN
— 🌻Happy🌻 (@Happy43589515) July 19, 2021
For more of this sort of thing follow @buitengebieden_ on Twitter over here.
