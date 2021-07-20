Simply 19 of the most weird and wonderful misheard lyrics

Entertainment

Over on r/AskReddit, u/gourdjuice asked Redditors –

“What is your misheard song lyrics and how long until you noticed that you where wrong?”

There were more answers than we had time to read, but these 19 were definitely some of the funnier ones.

1. Barbie Girl – Aqua

“You can brush my hair, undress me everywhere.”

During my childhood I misheard it as, You can brush my hair and dress me everywhere

More than 10 years later I realized that the song wasn’t about playing with Barbie dolls.

your-playboy

2. Changes – David Bowie

Turn and face the strange ch-ch-changes

Don’t tell them to blow up Parliament…

The last line is actually “don’t tell them to grow up and out of it.” I sang this wrong for decades before I ever bothered to look up the lyrics.

GrumpyCatStevens



3. Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing – The Four Aces

As pianist for a wedding reception at an upscale restaurant/bar with a grand piano, I was asked to play the mother of the groom’s favorite song.

She was a little tiddly (her word) when she made the request, so I thought she said: “Love is a Long and Slender Thing” (instead of Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing).

Back2Bach

4. Higher Love – Steve Winwood

“Bring me an iron lung! Braaang me an iron lung woah”

thestereo300

5. Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

I always heard the beginning of Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode as “reach out and touch base” and somehow thought it was about baseball.

s0nderv0gel

6. You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

“It’s not fair

To deny me

Of the crossed-eyed bear that you gave to me

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I dunno”

Noy2222



7. Empire State of Mind – Alicia Keys

New yooorrrkkk… concrete jungle wet dream toMATO!!!

MatthewIcicles

8. Summer of 69 – Bryan Adams

I got my first real sex dream instead of I got my first real six string.

Mangobreeder

9. Sweet Dreams – The Eurythmics

Sweet dreams are made of cheese…

Everybody’s looking for pumpkins…

Took me 3 years

Chaos142_2

10. Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

“Here we are now, in containers” instead of “Here we are now, entertain us” from Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.

I wasn’t completely sure what they were saying until I looked it up years later.

Actuaryba



