The government’s ‘two jabs’ rule for clubbers will start in September – the only 5 responses you need

In another, less hasty, u-turn than the one which saw Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak decide to self-isolate rather than take part in a pilot scheme to let them continue working after contact with an infected person, the PM has announced that vaccine passports will become compulsory.

"Proof of a negative test will no longer be enough" UK PM Boris Johnson says that after all over-18s have had the chance to get both Covid jabs, full vaccination will be required for entry into "nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather"https://t.co/EZJkjkCXF1 pic.twitter.com/q0UpIP3Hmr — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 19, 2021

With only 35 per cent of 18 to 30-year-olds having taken up the opportunity to have even a first vaccination, the move has been described as coercion by those against the jab, making it a hill upon which some are quite literally prepared to die.

But…. When will people wake up and see this for what it is? Totalitarian and control pic.twitter.com/44QQp9tPFo — Madam to you (@rock_chick72) July 19, 2021

The irony of the announcement being made on ‘Freedom Day’, mere hours after scenes of packed nightclubs had hit the headlines, was not lost on anyone.

Nightclubs: both so dangerous you’ll need to be double vaccinated and fine to go in for two months with or without 1-2 vaccines — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 19, 2021

if Boris Johnson is worried about the "the continuing risk posed by nightclubs" wait til he finds out who re-opened them — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 19, 2021

So let me get this straight – nightclubs aren’t any sort of problem until *looks over glasses* September? — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 19, 2021

I sort of feel like having your chief scientist describing nightclubs as "potential super spreading events" a day after you've reopened them is kind of a confusing message to send to the public — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 19, 2021

If they want people to avoid going to nightclubs they should let GP receptionists decide over the phone who gets in — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) July 19, 2021

To be clear, while two jabs may be compulsory for clubbers, clubs are in no way compulsory for the jabbed.

Given that I’m double jabbed, I can 100% go to a nightclub Chances of me actually going to a nightclub are 0% — Fergal O’Brien Racing (@FOBRacing) July 19, 2021

Relatable.

