Katie Hopkins is deported from Australia for breaking Covid rules – 9 favourite responses

A good news story to brighten up this most uncertain of days after Katie Hopkins was kicked out of Australia for boasting about breaking Covid rules.

Hopkins – you remember – flew to the other side of the world to appear on a celebrity version of Big Brother and was placed in a two week quarantine in a government mandated hotel before she could appear.

But now the only place she’ll be appearing is back in the UK after she posted a video on Instagram bragging about flouting quarantine regulations and describing Covid-19 lockdowns as “the greatest hoax in human history”.

Katie Hopkins published a video where she explains how she’s deliberately exposing our quarantine hotel workers to risk—by not wearing a mask and not waiting 30 seconds to open the door. Throw the book at her Australia. She’s taken the video down now but it’s archived. — Belinda Barnet (@manjusrii) July 17, 2021

Which is exactly what they did, cancelling Hopkins’ visa and kicking her out of the country at the earliest opportunity.

This clip of Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister pledging to kick Katie Hopkins out of the country is magnificent pic.twitter.com/spjKCDpAmO — John Stevens (@johnestevens) July 18, 2021

And here are our favourite things people said about it on Twitter.

1.

We spend a lot of time criticising Covid, but Katie Hopkins flying all the way to Australia to sit in a hotel room for two weeks and then immediately get sent packing on the day of her release shows that this virus is finally pulling its weight. — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) July 18, 2021

2.

not done much today still laughing at Katie Hopkins getting herself deported from Australia — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 18, 2021

3.

… And the winner for best comment in the whole Katie Hopkins affair goes to @JasonClareMP and this seven-second pearler from Andrew Probyn’s report. Says it all, really. #auspol pic.twitter.com/CyhkvwR4PP — Van Badham (@vanbadham) July 19, 2021

4.

Katie Hopkins being dumped from a reality tv show for breaking COVID restrictions and not for being a massive fucking racist is literally the most Australian thing imaginable — The Shovel (@TheShovel) July 18, 2021

5.

Divided nation pulls together in time of need to tell Katie Hopkins to fuck off https://t.co/9S4PMdvkQi — The Chaser (@chaser) July 18, 2021

6.

a Katie Hopkins getting deported from Australia photo to brighten this Monday morning, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/1h3wpICxkK — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 19, 2021

7.

Katie Hopkins?! FUCK OFF WE’RE FULL! We’ve already got many capable Racists with social media platforms; weekly TV spots, radio and print! Don’t come out here tryna take their jobs mate. — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) July 18, 2021

8.

The virus is coming back. https://t.co/BfkWThxyiS — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 19, 2021

9.

And Katie Hopkins is getting deported. It feels like real life just jumped the shark. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 18, 2021

And for many people, the real question was how – and why – Hopkins was invited (and allowed) into the country in the first place.

A new low. British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins – banned from Twitter for hateful conduct – has made it to Sydney. Meanwhile, thousands of Australian families are separated from their loved ones overseas. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) July 17, 2021

For those back home wondering, Katie Hopkins no longer appears on British TV, due to her long history of bigoted remarks. She is (rightly) considered toxic here. If an Australian channel has really arranged for her to appear on their show, that is genuinely shocking. — Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) July 17, 2021

We’re all glad to see the back of Katie Hopkins. But how on earth did her Sydney sojourn come to be? Channel Seven and government can’t sweep this under the rug. The rage of separated families and anti-racists is palpable. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) July 18, 2021

Respectfully Katie Hopkins isn't the problem but the fact that she is given a platform when she has been blacklisted by even the worst platforms in the UK. What does that say about Australia? — Su Dharmapala (@SuDharmapala) July 18, 2021

