Katie Hopkins is deported from Australia for breaking Covid rules – 9 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated July 19th, 2021

A good news story to brighten up this most uncertain of days after Katie Hopkins was kicked out of Australia for boasting about breaking Covid rules.

Hopkins – you remember – flew to the other side of the world to appear on a celebrity version of Big Brother and was placed in a two week quarantine in a government mandated hotel before she could appear.

But now the only place she’ll be appearing is back in the UK after she posted a video on Instagram bragging about flouting quarantine regulations and describing Covid-19 lockdowns as “the greatest hoax in human history”.

Which is exactly what they did, cancelling Hopkins’ visa and kicking her out of the country at the earliest opportunity.

And here are our favourite things people said about it on Twitter.

And for many people, the real question was how – and why – Hopkins was invited (and allowed) into the country in the first place.

