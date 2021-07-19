This hilarious viral TikTok tells the tale of a dinosaur on Noah’s ark
Comedian Adrian Bliss makes sketches with a really distinctive and hilarious style, generally facilitated by probably the largest collection of costumes we’ve ever seen.
Some of his videos touch on figures from history, such as Abraham Lincoln.
@adrianbliss
Abraham Lincoln doesn’t want to go to the play ##abrahamlincoln ##comedy ##fyp (thank you @halloweencostumes.com for the costumes!)
This one shines a whole new light on the dating problems of History TV’s favourite royal misogynist – Henry VIII.
@adrianbliss
Henry the 8th goes on a date ##henrytheeighth ##TudorTok ##fyp
His latest viral TikTok is one of many to feature Noah – the guy with the ark – and it’s perfect.
@adrianbliss
Dinosaur on Noah’s Ark ##fyp ##comedy ##noahsark ##dinosaurs
So there wasn’t a meteor!
The sketch has already been liked more than 1.3 million times after just a day, and the love for it has been pouring into the comments section.
One TikTok user had this entirely valid complaint.
There was also a sort of answer to a question that’s been on all our minds.
Bonus – a bit more Noah.
@adrianbliss
Queuing for Noah’s Ark ##comedy ##fyp ##noahsark (costumes: @halloweencostumes.com )
Follow Adrian so you don’t miss any of his fantastic sketches.
READ MORE
‘Why mammoths went extinct’ is the funniest bible story you’ll see today
Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The government’s ‘two jabs’ rule for clubbers will start in September – the only 5 responses you need
Protestors demand an end to lockdown on day lockdown ended – 11 favourite responses