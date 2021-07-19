This hilarious viral TikTok tells the tale of a dinosaur on Noah’s ark

Entertainment

Comedian Adrian Bliss makes sketches with a really distinctive and hilarious style, generally facilitated by probably the largest collection of costumes we’ve ever seen.

Some of his videos touch on figures from history, such as Abraham Lincoln.

This one shines a whole new light on the dating problems of History TV’s favourite royal misogynist – Henry VIII.

His latest viral TikTok is one of many to feature Noah – the guy with the ark – and it’s perfect.

So there wasn’t a meteor!

The sketch has already been liked more than 1.3 million times after just a day, and the love for it has been pouring into the comments section.

One TikTok user had this entirely valid complaint.

There was also a sort of answer to a question that’s been on all our minds.

Bonus – a bit more Noah.

Follow Adrian so you don’t miss any of his fantastic sketches.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab