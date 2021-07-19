What did Father Covid bring you for Freedom Day? 28+ great responses to the new rules
If you woke up this morning feeling lighter, with a vaguely familiar spring in your step, it’s because today is Freedom Day – according to the government.
Most coronavirus rules have lost their legal status and moved to advice, making masks and social distancing optional – which will be welcome news to Laurence Fox, Right Said Fred and the corornavirus.
The landscape hasn’t exactly been ideal.
Have I got this right?
The health secretary has Covid.
The prime minister & chancellor are in isolation.
Yesterday we had over 700 new hospital admissions for Covid.
And over 50,000 new cases.
We’re *already* having to cancel cancer ops.
And.. tomorrow is “Freedom Day”?? 😳
— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 18, 2021
Not everyone has been looking forward to the big day, although some disguised it with sarcasm.
1.
So excited for the end of the pandemic tomorrow.
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 18, 2021
2.
Tomorrow people in England aren’t being given freedom by the government; they’re being handed the blame for what comes next. Please take care of yourselves and each other x
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 18, 2021
3.
unfortunately my masks are all extremely cute and so I shan’t be giving them up
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 18, 2021
4.
Anyone who calls Monday 'Freedom Day' is an immense idiot and not to be trusted.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 17, 2021
5.
"Everybody get in the water!" pic.twitter.com/LuGDkuGEi4
— Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) July 18, 2021
6.
Do we hang out a surgical mask on the mantelpiece or do we put some hand sanitiser under the pillow for the Covid fairy? It’s so hard to know the etiquette #FreedomDayEve
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 18, 2021
7.
What time tomorrow do we get the weekend Covid figures? I reckon that'll be the highlight of the day, when we all gather round the wireless, like the Queens Speech of Freedom Day.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 18, 2021
8.
Bookmarking this for the UK for 4 weeks time pic.twitter.com/vkZBwisU9D
— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 17, 2021
9.
the only freedom day i’m willing to talk about is britney’s
— J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) July 18, 2021
10.
Lock up your nans* it’s Freedom Day 🥳🤪🥳🤪🥳🤪
*no but seriously, lock up your vulnerable loved ones
— Tez (@tezilyas) July 18, 2021
11.
Freedom day is always an anti climax. We hardly ever go out for it.
— Dexter Almighty (@Dexter_Alrighty) July 18, 2021
Now that ‘Freedom Day’ has arrived, people have changed their minds and realised it’s a great idea. Lol, just kidding.
12.
Welcome to Freedom Day! So called because Covid is now free to sweep though the nation, providing a fertile breeding ground for new, vaccine-resistant variants.
Enjoy!#FreedomDay #freedomdayUK
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 19, 2021
13.
HAPPY PURGE DAY
— Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) July 19, 2021
14.
"you! you there!" he shouted to a boy on the street. "what day is this?"
*sound of coughing below*
— Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) July 19, 2021
