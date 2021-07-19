What did Father Covid bring you for Freedom Day? 28+ great responses to the new rules

Life

If you woke up this morning feeling lighter, with a vaguely familiar spring in your step, it’s because today is Freedom Day – according to the government.

Most coronavirus rules have lost their legal status and moved to advice, making masks and social distancing optional – which will be welcome news to Laurence Fox, Right Said Fred and the corornavirus.

The landscape hasn’t exactly been ideal.

Have I got this right? The health secretary has Covid. The prime minister & chancellor are in isolation. Yesterday we had over 700 new hospital admissions for Covid. And over 50,000 new cases. We’re *already* having to cancel cancer ops. And.. tomorrow is “Freedom Day”?? 😳 — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 18, 2021

Not everyone has been looking forward to the big day, although some disguised it with sarcasm.

1.

So excited for the end of the pandemic tomorrow. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) July 18, 2021

2.

Tomorrow people in England aren’t being given freedom by the government; they’re being handed the blame for what comes next. Please take care of yourselves and each other x — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 18, 2021

3.

unfortunately my masks are all extremely cute and so I shan’t be giving them up — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 18, 2021

4.

Anyone who calls Monday 'Freedom Day' is an immense idiot and not to be trusted. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 17, 2021

5.

"Everybody get in the water!" pic.twitter.com/LuGDkuGEi4 — Otto Von Jizzmark (@Ottojizzmark) July 18, 2021

6.

Do we hang out a surgical mask on the mantelpiece or do we put some hand sanitiser under the pillow for the Covid fairy? It’s so hard to know the etiquette #FreedomDayEve — christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 18, 2021

7.

What time tomorrow do we get the weekend Covid figures? I reckon that'll be the highlight of the day, when we all gather round the wireless, like the Queens Speech of Freedom Day. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 18, 2021

8.

Bookmarking this for the UK for 4 weeks time pic.twitter.com/vkZBwisU9D — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) July 17, 2021

9.

the only freedom day i’m willing to talk about is britney’s — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) July 18, 2021

10.

Lock up your nans* it’s Freedom Day 🥳🤪🥳🤪🥳🤪 *no but seriously, lock up your vulnerable loved ones — Tez (@tezilyas) July 18, 2021

11.

Freedom day is always an anti climax. We hardly ever go out for it. — Dexter Almighty (@Dexter_Alrighty) July 18, 2021

Now that ‘Freedom Day’ has arrived, people have changed their minds and realised it’s a great idea. Lol, just kidding.

12.

Welcome to Freedom Day! So called because Covid is now free to sweep though the nation, providing a fertile breeding ground for new, vaccine-resistant variants.

Enjoy!#FreedomDay #freedomdayUK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 19, 2021

13.

HAPPY PURGE DAY — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) July 19, 2021

