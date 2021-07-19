Johnson and Sunak’s self-isolation exemption pilot scheme hit a screeching u-turn – 23+ savage takedowns

News

Just a day after having a face-to-face meeting with the PM, the new(ish) Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, tested positive for Covid-19.

Here’s the curiously breezy message he posted to Twitter.

This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild. Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021

Twitter reacted much as you’d expect.

Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid, despite socially distancing from reality for nearly three weeks. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 17, 2021

I do feel sorry for Sajid Javid. He must be finding it hard to self-isolate on £96 a week statutory sick pay like every else. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) July 17, 2021

Matthew Stadlen pointed out the irony.

Sajid Javid is believed to have visited Downing Street on Friday. If the Health Secretary's positive lateral flow test is confirmed by PCR, Boris Johnson could end up spending his Freedom Day in self-isolation. It's a script that very few fiction writers would dare to write. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) July 17, 2021

Except, it looked like he – and Rishi Sunak – might not miss out after all, due to being randomly selected to take part in a ‘Get out of jail free’ pilot scheme.

PM and Chancellor will NOT be self-isolating despite being pinged. 500,000 Brits are presently isolating after being contacted by the NHS App…

https://t.co/GIuaM5pNZs pic.twitter.com/UzAqpvC5uH — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) July 18, 2021

People were thrilled about that. Oh, wait – no they weren’t.

PM Boris Johnson does not need to isolate after finding Golden Ticket in a Bonka Bar pic.twitter.com/Ao9sg6b8Vj — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) July 18, 2021

Government:

In a few weeks up to a million people could be forced to self-isolate Government:

But not us pic.twitter.com/MWsjlKEZrZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 18, 2021

I can now reveal I was part of a drug testing pilot scheme for much of the 1990s — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 18, 2021

Boris Johnson & Rishi Sunak to participate in a ‘pilot scheme’ so they don’t have to self-isolate pic.twitter.com/C0QttHhbM7 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 18, 2021

need to tell my boss tomorrow that I’ve been randomly selected for a test pilot scheme to lie in the sun all day eating digestive biscuits — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 18, 2021

To be fair, our pilot 'one rule for us, another rule for the rest of you' program has been running for the last eleven years. https://t.co/JKKswpkP66 — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 18, 2021

‘I won’t be swimming myself, I’m part of a pilot scheme to stay uneaten’ pic.twitter.com/3ao7Tb4w9K — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) July 18, 2021

This is such a lucky government. First Gove, then Johnson and Sunak all randomly chosen at random for a random pilot scheme that allows them to avoid self-isolation. Amazing! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 18, 2021

