Johnson and Sunak’s self-isolation exemption pilot scheme hit a screeching u-turn – 23+ savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 19th, 2021

Just a day after having a face-to-face meeting with the PM, the new(ish) Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, tested positive for Covid-19.

Here’s the curiously breezy message he posted to Twitter.

Twitter reacted much as you’d expect.

Matthew Stadlen pointed out the irony.

Except, it looked like he – and Rishi Sunak – might not miss out after all, due to being randomly selected to take part in a ‘Get out of jail free’ pilot scheme.

People were thrilled about that. Oh, wait – no they weren’t.

