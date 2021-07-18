Pics

Simply 15 weird and wonderful images spotted on Google Maps

Poke Staff. Updated July 18th, 2021

The Google Maps ‘family’ of tools – including Streetview and World – reveal not just the quickest route to your nearest doughnut shop, but also some genuine oddities.

Although, to be fair, my nearest doughnut shop is an oddity. It only sells two types of doughnut and one of those contains custard.

Over on r/googlemapsshenanigans – great name – Reddit users have submitted some weird and wonderful things from Google Maps, and we’ve collected our favourites.

They’re not all safe for work.

1. Why did they censor the legs?


via

2. It’s okay – toddlers bounce


via

3. When you spot the Streetview car down the road – we hope


via

4. Seems like exactly the type of thing Barack Obama would endorse


via

5. Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner –


via

6. Lost their way to the furries convention


via

7. Sound advice


via

8.Top parking


via

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke