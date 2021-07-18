People’s guesses at Nigel Farage’s new job were far better than the real thing – 15 top suggestions
Multi-general-election losing career politician, Nigel Farage, took time out from his busy schedule of recording messages for people’s birthdays on Cameo to tease a new career move.
If that gave you a sense of déjà vu, there’s a good reason.
Farage job announcements
2009: resigning as UKIP leader
2010: becoming UKIP leader
2016: resigning
2016: no I'm not
2016: interim leader
2016: resigned
2018: leader
2019: resigned
2019: now I'm BXP leader
2020: BXP is now Reform
2021: resigned
2021: big career news!!! https://t.co/KJv5VcPu86
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 17, 2021
The people of Twitter had some ‘educated’ guesses – some harsher than others. All funny.
1.
Launching a swimwear range. https://t.co/eOD3Bjt8fh
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) July 17, 2021
2.
You finally made head racist 👏
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 17, 2021
3.
I’ll have large fries with that, when you’re ready https://t.co/39VXXhrjmv
— Rich Neville (@RichNeville) July 17, 2021
4.
Trainee human? https://t.co/St72sSjMwt
— 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 17, 2021
5.
Clearly the 14th Doctor announcement!? 👀 https://t.co/7lMxkctS05
— WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) July 17, 2021
6.
"I am pleased to announce that I am the new lead singer of Def Leppard" https://t.co/phjmNFLUkG pic.twitter.com/EYiEmcYRVC
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) July 17, 2021
7.
GB News topless weather presenter
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 17, 2021
8.
will you be inserting a lit flare into your anus
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) July 17, 2021
More from the Poke
Alasdair Beckett-King’s hilarious animated school story should be required viewing for teachers
This street sign has a beautifully hidden and apt message