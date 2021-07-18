People’s guesses at Nigel Farage’s new job were far better than the real thing – 15 top suggestions

Politics

Multi-general-election losing career politician, Nigel Farage, took time out from his busy schedule of recording messages for people’s birthdays on Cameo to tease a new career move.

If that gave you a sense of déjà vu, there’s a good reason.

Farage job announcements 2009: resigning as UKIP leader

2010: becoming UKIP leader

2016: resigning

2016: no I'm not

2016: interim leader

2016: resigned

2018: leader

2019: resigned

2019: now I'm BXP leader

2020: BXP is now Reform

2021: resigned

2021: big career news!!! https://t.co/KJv5VcPu86 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 17, 2021

The people of Twitter had some ‘educated’ guesses – some harsher than others. All funny.

1.

Launching a swimwear range. https://t.co/eOD3Bjt8fh — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) July 17, 2021

2.

You finally made head racist 👏 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 17, 2021

3.

I’ll have large fries with that, when you’re ready https://t.co/39VXXhrjmv — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) July 17, 2021

4.

5.

Clearly the 14th Doctor announcement!? 👀 https://t.co/7lMxkctS05 — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) July 17, 2021

6.

"I am pleased to announce that I am the new lead singer of Def Leppard" https://t.co/phjmNFLUkG pic.twitter.com/EYiEmcYRVC — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) July 17, 2021

7.

GB News topless weather presenter — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 17, 2021

8.