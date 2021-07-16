‘What movie quote would be highly inappropriate to say during sex?’ – 17 favourites

Life

This is just the distraction from the outside world that we needed right now after Redditor Ldawgdood asked this.

‘What is a movie quote that would be highly inappropriate to say during sex?’

And we’re very glad they did because it prompted lots of very funny (and occasionally NSFW) replies. Here are our 17 favourites.

1.

‘Come with me if you want to live.’

quickjump

2.

‘That’ll do pig. That’ll do.’



Electrical_Potato_21

3.

“Take your stinking paws off me, you dammed dirty ape.”

ThiefCharming

4.

“Say hello to my little friend!”

bonobo_dragon

5.

“If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits eighty-eight miles per hour… you’re gonna see some serious shit.”

mulligansohare

6.

“You’re one ugly motherfucker.”

ladies-pmme-nudespls

7.

“Oh yes, there will be blood.”

stephen_king_

8.

‘Put that thing back where it came from or so help me.’



W3asl3y

9.

“Myself, the boy, and the two droids, no questions asked.”

frequentlylaughs

10.

“Why, oh why didn’t I take the blue pill?”

your-playboy

11.

‘Keep the change you filthy animal.’

adventerror

12.

‘You’re an inanimate fuckin’ object!’

shonco

13.

‘The target area is only two meters wide. It’s a small thermal exhaust port, right below the main port. The shaft leads directly to the reactor system. A precise hit will start a chain reaction.’

sull_aria

14.

“You’re all clear, kid. Now let’s blow this thing and go home”

your-playboy

15.

‘I am your father.’



nidelv

16.

‘YOU…ARE…A…TOY!’

Adventurous_Yak_9234

17.

‘I’m getting too old for this shit.’

halxp01

Source Reddit u/Ldawgdood