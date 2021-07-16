Twitter made a meme of this Cannes photo-op with Bill Murray – 23 of the best

Pics

Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray have been at the Cannes Film Festival to promote their rom-com, The French Dispatch, posing for this spectacular photo during proceedings.

Look at them – every one magnificent in their own way. Twitter sprang into action with the captions and the memes, making Bill Murray trend for hours.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are every couple over 40 in Florida. pic.twitter.com/RU8LK3SZ0y — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) July 15, 2021

4.

I would like this picture of Bill Murray wearing this outfit and two watches to the premiere of The French Dispatch preserved and put up at The Louvre next to the Mona Lisa. The balance of his outfit in contrast to Tilda Swinton’s sharp suit is HIGH ART. pic.twitter.com/90WudoGQPl — laney (@dailylaney) July 15, 2021

5.

Bill Murray's shirt

Bill Murray's shorts

Bill Murray's hat

Bill Murray's second watch pic.twitter.com/4ioQjRykpm — Jon Wilton (@jon_wilton) July 15, 2021

6.

ive been grinding for 60 hours and i still havent unlocked bill murray. this is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/BNK7U0Iw6H — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 15, 2021

7.

The evolution of my legal career. Yes, I’m Bill Murray now. pic.twitter.com/Lq95y7UO4U — H. Joelle Boneparth (@averagejoelle) July 15, 2021

8.

the four different ways academics dress at conferences: pic.twitter.com/gjUMFcBwSp — Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) July 13, 2021

9.

Bill Murray must have paid millions for this. pic.twitter.com/AraeDNe7Cy — Lar-E Speee ner (@reaLSpener2) July 14, 2021

10.

The Rangers family (L-R)

YouTube blogger – MyGers Platinum – RFC Female WhatsApp – FF poster. pic.twitter.com/G97ZZYp2rt — FF (@Follow_Follow_) July 14, 2021

11.

Nice to see all my personalities in one photo pic.twitter.com/6EVdiG1Ja5 — •• (@agirlcalledlina) July 15, 2021

12.