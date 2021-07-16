Pics

Twitter made a meme of this Cannes photo-op with Bill Murray – 23 of the best

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 16th, 2021

Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray have been at the Cannes Film Festival to promote their rom-com, The French Dispatch, posing for this spectacular photo during proceedings.

Look at them – every one magnificent in their own way. Twitter sprang into action with the captions and the memes, making Bill Murray trend for hours.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke