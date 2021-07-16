Twitter made a meme of this Cannes photo-op with Bill Murray – 23 of the best
Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray have been at the Cannes Film Festival to promote their rom-com, The French Dispatch, posing for this spectacular photo during proceedings.
Tag yourself pic.twitter.com/cyn4QC9Wtx
— Vulture (@vulture) July 13, 2021
Look at them – every one magnificent in their own way. Twitter sprang into action with the captions and the memes, making Bill Murray trend for hours.
These were our favourites.
1.
predrinks, club, peak drunk, morning pic.twitter.com/tmkxhm9EhU
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) July 15, 2021
2.
Troughton, Hartnell, Pertwee, Baker… pic.twitter.com/L9Ni8lrcKC
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 15, 2021
3.
Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton are every couple over 40 in Florida. pic.twitter.com/RU8LK3SZ0y
— Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) July 15, 2021
4.
I would like this picture of Bill Murray wearing this outfit and two watches to the premiere of The French Dispatch preserved and put up at The Louvre next to the Mona Lisa. The balance of his outfit in contrast to Tilda Swinton’s sharp suit is HIGH ART. pic.twitter.com/90WudoGQPl
— laney (@dailylaney) July 15, 2021
5.
Bill Murray's shirt
Bill Murray's shorts
Bill Murray's hat
Bill Murray's second watch pic.twitter.com/4ioQjRykpm
— Jon Wilton (@jon_wilton) July 15, 2021
6.
ive been grinding for 60 hours and i still havent unlocked bill murray. this is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/BNK7U0Iw6H
— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 15, 2021
7.
The evolution of my legal career. Yes, I’m Bill Murray now. pic.twitter.com/Lq95y7UO4U
— H. Joelle Boneparth (@averagejoelle) July 15, 2021
8.
the four different ways academics dress at conferences: pic.twitter.com/gjUMFcBwSp
— Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) July 13, 2021
9.
Bill Murray must have paid millions for this. pic.twitter.com/AraeDNe7Cy
— Lar-E Speee ner (@reaLSpener2) July 14, 2021
10.
The Rangers family (L-R)
YouTube blogger – MyGers Platinum – RFC Female WhatsApp – FF poster. pic.twitter.com/G97ZZYp2rt
— FF (@Follow_Follow_) July 14, 2021
11.
Nice to see all my personalities in one photo pic.twitter.com/6EVdiG1Ja5
— •• (@agirlcalledlina) July 15, 2021
12.
five years in journalism, ten years in journalism, fifteen years in journalism, twenty years in journalism pic.twitter.com/bkXKhKPfnz
— Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) July 14, 2021
