These 17 ‘social anxiety’ memes are the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week
These 17 memes from the subReddit ‘social anxiety’ are the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week.
1. Thanks brain, very cool
2. Aye, contact sucks
3. “Don’t dwell on things” they tell me… Meanwhile
4. That be me
5. Every time
6. … :/
7. Never were truer words spoken.
8. Now time to hibernate.
9. Anxiety™
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Videos
You won’t get a cookery tip like this from Nigella – thankfully