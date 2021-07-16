Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

In case you ever wanted to know what happens when a dog gets hold of a box of Sugar Puffs. pic.twitter.com/R3yuWQteGT — Lynn (@limpet67) July 11, 2021

Love it when you come home and Spider-Man has done the washing up. pic.twitter.com/QehnYY2095 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 13, 2021

Every year I send my parents a Christmas card from a made up family and they have the same discussion every year about how they may know them and they feel bad that they never send a card back. Been doing it for 15 years now and won't stop — Fesshole (@fesshole) July 11, 2021

Rylan being told he’s one of Nicole’s final 3. pic.twitter.com/Lxj6pRaws1 — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 8, 2021

It’s actually so fucking annoying when you’re at work and your boss wants you to do something that’s well within your job responsibilities — Erica (@eerrriiicaa) July 8, 2021

when will we as a society admit the globally accepted ravioli serving size is a JOKE — monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) July 12, 2021

Posted up with my dawgs pic.twitter.com/aSKBdPsIcL — (@CuteHomies) July 12, 2021

When they thought they hurt me pic.twitter.com/y3z57Mb1Hc — VIZÏON (@Visionthagreat) July 12, 2021

realization:

the asteroid that ended the dinosaurs was technically the highest ratio of killing birds to one stone in earths history — CUBOSH (@cubosh) July 12, 2021

