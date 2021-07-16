Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week
Welcome to our round-up of favourite tweets from the past week – practically still hot from the smartphones and laptops of Twitter’s finest.
1.
In case you ever wanted to know what happens when a dog gets hold of a box of Sugar Puffs. pic.twitter.com/R3yuWQteGT
— Lynn (@limpet67) July 11, 2021
2.
Today in "awesome signs" pic.twitter.com/P2OUkuoWF2
— Yichao (@michaelyichao) July 10, 2021
3.
Love it when you come home and Spider-Man has done the washing up. pic.twitter.com/QehnYY2095
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 13, 2021
4.
— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) July 13, 2021
5.
Every year I send my parents a Christmas card from a made up family and they have the same discussion every year about how they may know them and they feel bad that they never send a card back. Been doing it for 15 years now and won't stop
— Fesshole (@fesshole) July 11, 2021
6.
Rylan being told he’s one of Nicole’s final 3. pic.twitter.com/Lxj6pRaws1
— Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) July 8, 2021
7.
It’s actually so fucking annoying when you’re at work and your boss wants you to do something that’s well within your job responsibilities
— Erica (@eerrriiicaa) July 8, 2021
8.
when will we as a society admit the globally accepted ravioli serving size is a JOKE
— monicaheisey (@monicaheisey) July 12, 2021
9.
Posted up with my dawgs pic.twitter.com/aSKBdPsIcL
— (@CuteHomies) July 12, 2021
10.
When they thought they hurt me pic.twitter.com/y3z57Mb1Hc
— VIZÏON (@Visionthagreat) July 12, 2021
11.
realization:
the asteroid that ended the dinosaurs was technically the highest ratio of killing birds to one stone in earths history
— CUBOSH (@cubosh) July 12, 2021
12.
Fuck fuck fuck shit fuck fuck god fucking fuck fuck damn fucking fuck shit fuck pic.twitter.com/vEGYwuImma
— ✨Non-Euclidian Claire✨ (@CRStingray) July 11, 2021
