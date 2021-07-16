Entertainment

GB News viewing figures hit zero – as did the messages of sympathy

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 16th, 2021

The car crash in TV channel form that is GB News rolled to a dead stop on more than one occasion this week. A controversy over presenter Guto Harri taking the knee in solidarity with footballers fighting racism drastically lowered its already struggling viewing figures.

According to the Guardian, a lunchtime slot went unwatched, while the BBC News channel and Sky News attracted 62,000 and 50,000 viewers respectively.

Awkward.

There were more people watching out for the viewing figures than there were viewers, and this was their reaction.

To sum up …

