GB News viewing figures hit zero – as did the messages of sympathy

The car crash in TV channel form that is GB News rolled to a dead stop on more than one occasion this week. A controversy over presenter Guto Harri taking the knee in solidarity with footballers fighting racism drastically lowered its already struggling viewing figures.

GB News shows attracted zero viewers after boycott over taking the knee https://t.co/1vHviQyvvX — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 15, 2021

According to the Guardian, a lunchtime slot went unwatched, while the BBC News channel and Sky News attracted 62,000 and 50,000 viewers respectively.

Awkward.

There were more people watching out for the viewing figures than there were viewers, and this was their reaction.

1.

At times, last week, GB News was attracting zero viewers. Andrew Neil was right – it really is a revolution in the way that TV news is being done. Nobody's watching.https://t.co/KgbhFxZDMr — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 16, 2021

2.

Whilst working in a nightclub I once witnessed two people making out. Woman turned around to vomit, the man saw the vomit and vomited. They resumed making out. More viewers than GB News. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 16, 2021

3.

In space no one can hear GB News.

On Earth no one wants to. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 16, 2021

4.

Davestation, a show we put on for a laugh at 3am where a man ate a kebab to lift music, had more viewers than GB News. — Dave (@davechannel) July 16, 2021

5.

The way things are going, #Gbeebies will soon have to be pay per view. They’ll have to pay you to view them. https://t.co/VzRJCJYJBp — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) July 16, 2021

6.

Heard yer da put both TVs onto GB News to help with the viewing figures — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) July 16, 2021

7.

It would be ironic, but quite in keeping with the spirit of these times of ours, if the final nail in GBNews's coffin turned out to be its own viewers boycotting it because they thought it was too woke.https://t.co/DFg597mJzT — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) July 16, 2021

8.

We’ve already reached that joyous chapter when GB News has got more people in the studio, than people watching

https://t.co/z5I3A6FS7v — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 16, 2021

9.

The GB news flop just illustrates that it’s not just the left that mistakes the mood of their Twitter timeline with the mood of the country. — . (@twlldun) July 16, 2021

10.

What’s particularly crazy about this story is the sheer ferocity and fury from GB News viewers demanding presenter Guto Harri be cancelled. They kept it up for days until channel bosses decided they had to act. https://t.co/mPyWaWtHjj — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) July 16, 2021

11.

Andrew Neil celebrates his successful redefining of the UK media landscape pic.twitter.com/lRPOE4cg1v — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 15, 2021

12.

So the GB "News" viewers who have just spent the last few months calling people organising an advertising boycott of GB "News" an 'intolerant authoritarian anti-free speech cancel culture mob', have now themselves organised a boycott of GB "News" which resulted in zero viewers.🤔 pic.twitter.com/8r7WkMLFir — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) July 16, 2021

To sum up …

🎶So the anti-cancel culture culture cancelled the anti-cancel culture channel🎶 https://t.co/830oUv5DCE — Dean Dobbs 🐙 (@DeanDobbs) July 16, 2021

