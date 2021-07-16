Entertainment

GB ‘free speech’ News had an ironic response to its presenter taking the knee – 11 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 16th, 2021

Since its mid-June launch, right-leaning free-speech TV channel GB News has been an evolving shambles, with technical glitches, presenters falling for Simpson’s-style comedy name pranks and plummeting ratings.

It recently ran into an unexpected controversy, when presenter Guto Harri shared his respect for the principle of taking the knee against racism – and did it live on air, causing a rash of furious tweets from viewers.

This is what caused the outrage.

GB News deleted their link to the clip, and posted this three-tweet statement.

They didn’t clarify whether Harri still has a job there.

These reactions have it covered.

Sun Apologies made this point.

