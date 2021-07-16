You won’t get a cookery tip like this from Nigella – thankfully

Videos

You won’t get tips like this from Nigella, Jamie or Gordon, because they’d never burn a pizza, but it’s very entertaining nonetheless.

Need we say “Don’t try this at home”? Well, just don’t. Burnt pizza is bad enough, but burnt pizza with added fingertips is definitely worse.

Here’s a genuinely useful alternative from u/EricNorthvan.

“If only I knew about this last week. I just scraped the top part onto pita bread like a fool.”

Or maybe just don’t burn it.

READ MORE

Italian guy’s hilarious reaction to his American fiancee putting pineapple on pizza goes wildly viral

Source r/ShittyLifeProTips Image r/Screengrab