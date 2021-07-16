You won’t get a cookery tip like this from Nigella – thankfully
You won’t get tips like this from Nigella, Jamie or Gordon, because they’d never burn a pizza, but it’s very entertaining nonetheless.
Need we say “Don’t try this at home”? Well, just don’t. Burnt pizza is bad enough, but burnt pizza with added fingertips is definitely worse.
Here’s a genuinely useful alternative from u/EricNorthvan.
“If only I knew about this last week. I just scraped the top part onto pita bread like a fool.”
Or maybe just don’t burn it.
Source r/ShittyLifeProTips Image r/Screengrab
