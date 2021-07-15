Twitter Fleets are being axed and they won’t be missed – 15 good riddance messages

Twitter

Around eight months after introducing its short-term messaging option, Fleets, Twitter has stopped flogging that particular dead bird and announced the date of its funeral. Presumably it was pining for the fjords.

Recognising that the Snapchat-mimicking feature had divided opinion, this is how Twitter made the announcement.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

There wasn’t exactly an outpouring of grief, as these reactions show.

1.

Fleets are the second best thing to be removed from Twitter in the past year — Adam (@adamgreattweet) July 14, 2021

2.

As I watched Twitter remove one of their product features, I couldn't help but wonder: Were my feelings for him Fleeting as well? https://t.co/X4Aa16NKde pic.twitter.com/uS3PuDoWEA — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 14, 2021

3.

RIP fleets (2020-2021) now what am i gonna accidentally click on when trying to look at someone’s profile picture in detail — amy b (@arb) July 14, 2021

4.

Once again proving we don't WANT the same exact features on every goddamn platform https://t.co/eCGBVzQ9mC — Holly Brockwell (@holly) July 14, 2021

5.

Social Media Managers who never made a strategy for Fleets realizing they'll never have to start. pic.twitter.com/xTq9S1lhfa — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) July 14, 2021

6.

The Spanish Armada after losing to the British in 1588 https://t.co/z9cGGQvjIv — Jacob Petray (@Jape_tray) July 14, 2021

7.

The way I forgot it existed https://t.co/AdRQe6O0Ko — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) July 14, 2021

8.