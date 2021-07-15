Animals

This dog showing the ‘proper way to go down the stairs’ is just brilliant

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2021

Turns out we’ve been going down the stairs wrong all this time after this fabulous video of a dog showing us the correct way to do it went wildly viral on Twitter.

The joy on his face! And just a few of the things people said about it.

Lots more of this sort of thing at @humorandanimals over on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @humorandanimals

