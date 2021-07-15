This dog showing the ‘proper way to go down the stairs’ is just brilliant
Turns out we’ve been going down the stairs wrong all this time after this fabulous video of a dog showing us the correct way to do it went wildly viral on Twitter.
met smoke at my local antique store, he wanted to show me the proper way to go down the stairs.
(Anna Elizabeth FB)
(The Painted Table, Gainesville, FL) pic.twitter.com/UHFJ5mEx1V
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 7, 2021
The joy on his face! And just a few of the things people said about it.
7 year old me when my mum shouted me down for dinner https://t.co/6Vgko63LVw
— Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) July 7, 2021
This is what we ALL did for fun before the internet was invented https://t.co/xtY39ajiV3
— Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) July 7, 2021
And I thought I was lazy 😁 https://t.co/bY9c6wJHJ9
— HarborHound 🐳 (@harborhound8) July 8, 2021
proper way to go down the stairs 😁🥰 pic.twitter.com/XvoHIlIjHQ
— 𝕾𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 (@_5H3LLY) July 9, 2021
Lots more of this sort of thing at @humorandanimals over on Twitter here.
