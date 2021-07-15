News

Ted Cruz accused Democrats of fleeing their posts and the takedowns wrote themselves

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2021

To Texas, where senator Ted Cruz isn’t happy with the Democrats’ tactics to stop restrictive voting legislation being passed by the Republicans.

They did this by leaving the State so they didn’t have the quorum required to vote the bill through. And Cruz is fuming, accusing them of ‘fleeing’ in a ‘political stunt’ which was undermining ‘basic election integrity’.

And the takedowns wrote themselves.

And just in case you need a refresh …

Source Twitter @tedcruz

