Ted Cruz accused Democrats of fleeing their posts and the takedowns wrote themselves

News

To Texas, where senator Ted Cruz isn’t happy with the Democrats’ tactics to stop restrictive voting legislation being passed by the Republicans.

They did this by leaving the State so they didn’t have the quorum required to vote the bill through. And Cruz is fuming, accusing them of ‘fleeing’ in a ‘political stunt’ which was undermining ‘basic election integrity’.

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cHDQEMwqte — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2021

And the takedowns wrote themselves.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — who took a vacation to Cancun during a state of emergency in Texas — says of Texas Dems who fled to block GOP voter restrictions: “They should be back in Texas doing their job.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) July 13, 2021

Texas Democrats flee the state to protect voting rights Ted Cruz flees the state to protect himself in Cancún — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 12, 2021

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights. Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach. I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021

“Unlike our home state Senator @tedcruz, I’m leaving the state to serve my constituents—not to abandon them.” pic.twitter.com/x8uN7otrh6 — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) July 15, 2021

Since Ted Cruz is criticizing democrats for leaving the state here are the missing signs we put up when he fled to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/OXcGvpe6n2 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 13, 2021

And just in case you need a refresh …

Sen. Ted Cruz at the Cancún airport: "Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here and now I'm headed back to Texas." pic.twitter.com/5d8UwlmZWv — The Recount (@therecount) February 18, 2021

READ MORE

17 glorious times people missed the joke and made it even better

Source Twitter @tedcruz