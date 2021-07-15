News

Sky’s Beth Rigby quoting Boris Johnson’s words back to him is quite the watch

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2021

After Boris Johnson and Priti Patel were branded ‘total hypocrites’ over their condemnation of racist abuse, Sky News’s Beth Rigby had a question for the prime minister during a visit to Coventry today.

Sky’s political editor quoted some of Johnson’s words and actions back to him and asked if they undermined his image as a ‘unifying prime minister’.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And if you want to know what exactly Johnson has said about the booing of England players taking the knee, Full Fact have done this.

