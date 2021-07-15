Sky’s Beth Rigby quoting Boris Johnson’s words back to him is quite the watch
After Boris Johnson and Priti Patel were branded ‘total hypocrites’ over their condemnation of racist abuse, Sky News’s Beth Rigby had a question for the prime minister during a visit to Coventry today.
Sky’s political editor quoted some of Johnson’s words and actions back to him and asked if they undermined his image as a ‘unifying prime minister’.
Sky’s @BethRigby asks Boris Johnson if he and his ministers have ‘stoked division’ and questions if his ‘own record undermines his image as a unifier’.
The PM says he “disagrees”, and claims that he “always said it was wrong to boo the England players”.https://t.co/xnT9iaebik pic.twitter.com/ZOCwnAU22h
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2021
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Beth Rigby of @SkyNews confronts Boris Johnson with his own sordid history of racist language. Well done @BethRigby https://t.co/gerzMKW8mF
— JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 15, 2021
Shit just got false. (Again). https://t.co/Z4UWizIrc4
— Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) July 15, 2021
Beth Rigby presents Boris Johnson with his own words & actions, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/EEE66koeV4
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 15, 2021
Chatting nonsense as per usual https://t.co/QcgYjNmnfm
— Anton Ferdinand (@anton_ferdinand) July 15, 2021
It is not true, that Johnson always said it was wrong to boo the England players. – @BethRigby asking all the right questions here. https://t.co/nFhYusHzXK
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) July 15, 2021
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 15, 2021
And if you want to know what exactly Johnson has said about the booing of England players taking the knee, Full Fact have done this.
Source Twitter @SkyNews
