This is a fun way to check your lung capacity

This video does not contain medical advice. If you have any concerns, contact a health professional, and that doesn’t include Sajid Javid.

That being said, it can’t hurt to give this lung capacity test a try. See how long you can stick with it.

What can I say? We’re not sorry.

Here’s what Redditors thought of the prank.

liscin LMAOOO MY THERAPIST KEEPS MAKING ME DO DEEP BREATHING BULLSHIT AND SHE TOLD ME TO FIND A VIDEO I LIKE ON GUIDED DEEP BREATHING AND SEND IT TO HER… I SENT HER THIS.

Stvn494 I’m frustrated, yet laughing my ass off. Well played sir.

KM3799 The amount of respect and disrespect I have at the very same moment is unearthly.

One Reddit user, u/ADHDANDACID couldn’t believe they’d fallen for it.

I was seriously doing this, I feel like such a clown.

Looks like they let themself down.

Source r/Unexpected Image r/Unexpected, Bill Oxford on Unsplash