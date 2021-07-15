This is a fun way to check your lung capacity
This video does not contain medical advice. If you have any concerns, contact a health professional, and that doesn’t include Sajid Javid.
That being said, it can’t hurt to give this lung capacity test a try. See how long you can stick with it.
What can I say? We’re not sorry.
Here’s what Redditors thought of the prank.
liscin
LMAOOO MY THERAPIST KEEPS MAKING ME DO DEEP BREATHING BULLSHIT AND SHE TOLD ME TO FIND A VIDEO I LIKE ON GUIDED DEEP BREATHING AND SEND IT TO HER… I SENT HER THIS.
Stvn494
I’m frustrated, yet laughing my ass off. Well played sir.
KM3799
The amount of respect and disrespect I have at the very same moment is unearthly.
One Reddit user, u/ADHDANDACID couldn’t believe they’d fallen for it.
I was seriously doing this, I feel like such a clown.
Looks like they let themself down.
Source r/Unexpected Image r/Unexpected, Bill Oxford on Unsplash
