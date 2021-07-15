Entertainment

Andrew Pierce described the PM as the “least racist Tory” – our 10 favourite takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated July 15th, 2021

There may be shortages of lorry drivers, nurses and fruit pickers, but there’s always a Tory available to speak up for members of the government for such things as defending booing anti-racism action or having an affair with an aide during lockdown.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, the Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce had a take on the prime minister so hot you could fry an egg on it.

“(H)e’s the least likely person to be a Tory and to be racist.”

What? No, sorry …WHAT??

These reactions very much reflect the consensus.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Actor David Harewood had this reaction to the conversation.

Let’s hope so.

