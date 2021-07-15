Andrew Pierce described the PM as the “least racist Tory” – our 10 favourite takedowns

Entertainment

There may be shortages of lorry drivers, nurses and fruit pickers, but there’s always a Tory available to speak up for members of the government for such things as defending booing anti-racism action or having an affair with an aide during lockdown.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, the Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce had a take on the prime minister so hot you could fry an egg on it.

“(H)e’s the least likely person to be a Tory and to be racist.”

What? No, sorry …WHAT??

These reactions very much reflect the consensus.

Boris Johnson is “probably the least likely person to be a Tory to be racist” …says Andrew Pierce, in a glowing endorsement of the rank & file of the Conservative Party. pic.twitter.com/FMw5Qsrn82 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 14, 2021

Andrew Pierce saying Boris Johnson is the “least racist Tory” is quite some take. Will we overlook the comments about letterboxes, piccaninnies & watermelon smiles then?🙄 This Tory party are rancid & have empowered the racist scum to think it’s ok to post what they like #GMB — Annie Donnarumma 💚🤍❤️🤌🏼🤌🏼🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@annemarie6377) July 14, 2021

If Boris Johnson is the “Least racist” person Andrew Pierce knows, I can only assume that he knows an absolute fuck-tonne of Nazis — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) July 14, 2021

Not racist. Just continually uses racist language pic.twitter.com/jxM3Q0SfmK — Mr White (@TheDobba) July 14, 2021

I'm not sure Andrew Pierce is the best judge of what is or is not racist. pic.twitter.com/lMHQEgkTtp — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) July 14, 2021

Andrew Pierce will never admit he’s backed the wrong donkey. He maintains his stance that Boris Johnson isn’t racist. He still has photos of Margaret thatcher in his house for fuck sake#GMB pic.twitter.com/00IB1dXbdJ — kerry ✊💙 (@hewitson10) July 14, 2021

Andrew Pierce #GMB Jack The Ripper is the least misogynistic murder I know — Suzy Franklin 💙 (@suzyflipp) July 14, 2021

Actor David Harewood had this reaction to the conversation.

Finally… racism is part of our national conversation. Maybe you can stop telling me over and over again that it doesn't exist now. https://t.co/reHIzh5MGd — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) July 14, 2021

Let’s hope so.

