This is very cute and totally adorable, a video of the ‘cutest stalk’ shared by the good people of @humorandanimals on Twitter which might well be the best 17 seconds you spend today.

this is the cutest stalk i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/k4LI4ZtB3E — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 12, 2021

Fabulous. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.

It’s incredible that he thought of a cover story. He’s actively trying to deceive the cat — Jacob (@Perrid13) July 12, 2021

The puppy is like…what’s the problem kittie? I’m just scratching my ear.

This is adorable! Lol — Just ME (@JustME79357151) July 12, 2021

I love how the moment the cat turns around the dog’s like “What? I’m just laying here scratching my ear. No big deal”. 🤣 — Michael Minett (@miketminett) July 12, 2021

Imaginary fleas friends are of the essence in such circumstances! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mini Garden (@MiniUrbanGarden) July 12, 2021

Oh no, I wasn’t following you, I just have an itch! — Big Mama (@BigMama279) July 12, 2021

Lots more of this sort of thing at @humorandanimals over on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @humorandanimals