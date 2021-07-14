‘This is the cutest stalk I’ve ever seen’
This is very cute and totally adorable, a video of the ‘cutest stalk’ shared by the good people of @humorandanimals on Twitter which might well be the best 17 seconds you spend today.
this is the cutest stalk i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/k4LI4ZtB3E
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 12, 2021
Fabulous. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.
It’s incredible that he thought of a cover story. He’s actively trying to deceive the cat
— Jacob (@Perrid13) July 12, 2021
The puppy is like…what’s the problem kittie? I’m just scratching my ear.
This is adorable! Lol
— Just ME (@JustME79357151) July 12, 2021
I love how the moment the cat turns around the dog’s like “What? I’m just laying here scratching my ear. No big deal”. 🤣
— Michael Minett (@miketminett) July 12, 2021
Imaginary fleas friends are of the essence in such circumstances! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Mini Garden (@MiniUrbanGarden) July 12, 2021
Oh no, I wasn’t following you, I just have an itch!
— Big Mama (@BigMama279) July 12, 2021
Lots more of this sort of thing at @humorandanimals over on Twitter here.
READ MORE
The look on the face of this dog who doesn’t like the rain is picture perfect
Source Twitter @humorandanimals
More from the Poke
19 favourite things people said about Richard Branson going into near space
People love this customer’s ‘special request’ on his pizza order