Animals

‘This is the cutest stalk I’ve ever seen’

Poke Staff. Updated July 14th, 2021

This is very cute and totally adorable, a video of the ‘cutest stalk’ shared by the good people of @humorandanimals on Twitter which might well be the best 17 seconds you spend today.

Fabulous. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.

Lots more of this sort of thing at @humorandanimals over on Twitter here.

READ MORE

The look on the face of this dog who doesn’t like the rain is picture perfect

Source Twitter @humorandanimals

More from the Poke