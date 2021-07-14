This Australian Covid sign is brutally direct – and very Australian
Covid sign of the week goes to this, shared by @slamup over on Twitter, an Australian public information message which is just as frank as you’d expect it to be.
Beautifully done, and another one for our collection. Remember these?
And if you want one of your own …
You can grab the PDF for free from our site 😌 https://t.co/rRQZVx7kt9
— Victorian Trades Hall Council (@VicUnions) July 12, 2021
Source Twitter @slamup
