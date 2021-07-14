Pics

This Australian Covid sign is brutally direct – and very Australian

Poke Staff. Updated July 14th, 2021

Covid sign of the week goes to this, shared by @slamup over on Twitter, an Australian public information message which is just as frank as you’d expect it to be.

Beautifully done, and another one for our collection. Remember these?

And if you want one of your own …

Source Twitter @slamup

