19 favourite things people said about Richard Branson going into near space

Just in case you missed it, Richard Branson was even more pleased with himself than usual this week when he blasted into ‘near space’.

The billionaire Virgin founder travelled 53 miles above the Earth in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

Here he is in action (mind you don’t get space sick).

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine. Here are our 13 favourites to send you into orbit.

I think my favourite thing this week has been Richard Branson going into space and absolutely nobody giving a shit. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) July 13, 2021

Congratulations to Richard Branson for being a passenger in a plane that went very high up in the sky for a minute and a half! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) July 12, 2021

Branson last year: Yeah, listen I need a couple of billion for my airline cause I'm skint Branson now: I'm off to space in my rocket ship.

See you later, ya bunch of dicks! — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 12, 2021

Hi everyone, some personal news, I’ve recently adopted the opinion that space only starts 100km up at the Kármán line specifically because it means Richard Branson didn’t go to space, but instead merely took an expensive ride in a special plane. Thank you — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) July 12, 2021

Hey twitter. before you get mad at Richard Branson (never any nuance on this hell site) remember he was traveling because he was visiting his sick mother who actually lives in space — jeremy levick (@jeremylevick) July 12, 2021

Billionaire thinks he's gonna make an intergalactic utopia that's accessible to everyone? The same one whose train prices make it hard for folks to go to Liverpool? https://t.co/fffx5tSr06 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿RAHEEM AND THE LADS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SamethyTheThird) July 12, 2021

Somehow, I'd thought Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic would be more high-tech pic.twitter.com/TBcVtLKTvm — Chris Grey (@chrisgreybrexit) July 11, 2021

What would be really impressive is if Richard Branson was the first Billionaire to go where no Billionaire has gone before – the Tax Office https://t.co/JONGZc8vmu — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 11, 2021

Congrats to @richardbranson on going to almost-space in a plane, thus adding to the long list of billionaire “achievements” that are really just mediocre versions of much cooler things we already did decades ago through collective endeavor financed by taxes. — Dan Riffle (@DanRiffle) July 11, 2021

10.