This question about the Pink Panther might not be as stupid as it seems
This question about the Pink Panther wasn’t quite as stupid as it first seemed – or was it?
This is Sir David Atttenborough’s worst nightmare – apart from the one about making a documentary in the Antarctic while completely naked.
A discussion broke out about what a panther is – and isn’t.
Well I mean what’s known as a Black Panther is just a leopard with melanism (pretty much just the opposite of albino)
Ronald_Villiers43
Ooh, double facepalm
Lions are Panthers
unknown-blob
Almost any big cat is a panther, a panther is not a species, its the genus of big cats, panthera, so his question is valid
Fantact
Whether or not a lion can be considered to be a panther, u/soggytoothpic had this comment on the colour.
If you shave them, they are pink
And this was quite simply the best response to that hot take.
Good luck with that!
Prototype273
READ MORE
This killer takedown of a covidiot is our Facepalm of the Day
Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, Screengrab
More from the Poke
The takedowns of Elon Musk’s defence of space were out of this world
A GB News presenter took the knee and their viewers went into meltdown