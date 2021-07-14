This question about the Pink Panther might not be as stupid as it seems

Pics

This question about the Pink Panther wasn’t quite as stupid as it first seemed – or was it?

This is Sir David Atttenborough’s worst nightmare – apart from the one about making a documentary in the Antarctic while completely naked.

A discussion broke out about what a panther is – and isn’t.

Well I mean what’s known as a Black Panther is just a leopard with melanism (pretty much just the opposite of albino)

Ronald_Villiers43

Ooh, double facepalm Lions are Panthers

unknown-blob

Almost any big cat is a panther, a panther is not a species, its the genus of big cats, panthera, so his question is valid

Fantact

Whether or not a lion can be considered to be a panther, u/soggytoothpic had this comment on the colour.

If you shave them, they are pink

And this was quite simply the best response to that hot take.

Good luck with that!

Prototype273

