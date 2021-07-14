People love this customer’s ‘special request’ on his pizza order

Pics

This customer’s ‘special request’ on his pizza order went viral because it’s funny and rather lovely.

It was shared by Redditor bulletooftony who said: ‘Ayyyyyyye we got the pepperocinio guy again!!!!!!!’

And just in case that’s tricky to read.

Customer request: I put green peppers but don’t actually want them. I want banana peppers instead but they aren’t listed and I don’t want the uncomfortable scenario of adding a topping in the comments but not paying for it and then you’re all ‘this asshole is going off menu and expects free banana peppers’. I’m not that guy. Anyway, to sum up: no green peppers as listed in the topping for this pizza, substitute banana peppers. Also, I prefer to call them pepperoncinis but I fear the obvious pepperoncinipepperoni mix up. Keep it real you glorious bastards.

Very definition of wholesome content.

‘I like that his need to clarify his thought process only gets deeper as he continues on with his comment.’

Kayotik_saint ‘As some who owns a restaurant this made my day. I want to print this out and put it on the wall so all my employees can have a laugh.’

Bindi_Bop ‘He could be leaving a super long comment that they can’t possibly miss to ensure that they do the switch.

I do that when my wife and I order food sometimes to ensure that her food is in its own bag since she has allergies.That was a solid Pro Tip that has ensured her safety since I heard it : )

YouGoThatWayIllGoHom

