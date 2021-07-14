News

The government is seeing a backlash after slashing foreign aid – 12 decisive downvotes

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 14th, 2021

After being forced to put the matter to parliament for a vote, the government has managed to lock in a decision to cut overseas aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of Gross National Income, breaking a manifesto pledge from the last election.

The vote had been forced by a band of backbench Tory rebels, including Theresa May, who voted against the party whip for the first time.

Andrew Mitchell wasn’t convinced that the cut would be as temporary as Rishi Sunak was claiming.

Even outside parliament, dyed-in-the-wool Tories spoke out.

Of course, it wasn’t just the PM’s own party with objections.

A lot of people weren’t happy with the result. Here’s what they said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

If anybody doubts the range of the effect of the cut, here’s another angle from James O’Brien.

Source BBC News

