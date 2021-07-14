Anti-maskers are boycotting Waterstones for suggesting people wear a mask – 9 comebacks you can’t put down

News

Boris Johnson will end England’s lockdown rules on 19 July despite predictions that up to 200 people a die will die and new daily cases could reach 100,000.

A lot of retailers and public services are taking it upon themselves to encourage people to continue to wear masks and observe social distancing, including high street book chain Waterstones.

And anti-maskers were predictably furious, including what you might most politely describe as the usual suspects, including Talk Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer

… and Laurence Fox, obviously.

And these 9 comebacks are all worth a read.

1.

It’s so nice that Waterstones staff finally have something good to look forward to, after such a tough year. https://t.co/WXsqtMMjxa — Canongate (@canongatebooks) July 13, 2021

2.

DO IT WATERSTONES. https://t.co/0Av5zIZfVY — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) July 13, 2021

3.

Number of well-read people visiting Waterstones before the pandemic: 1000 per day. Number of well-read people visiting Waterstones after the pandemic minus all the anti-maskers and those threatening to boycott Waterstones for encouraging masks: 1000 per day. https://t.co/2R2Fb5FKMH — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 13, 2021

4.

Attention everyone! @Waterstones is a Covid-safe and Julia HB-free zone. Who's joining me on a book-biying shopping spree?! pic.twitter.com/DNzVQXO1Yx — Terry 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@IP2guy) July 13, 2021

5.

I see the same people who whine about "cancel culture" are loudly boycotting Waterstones for *asking*, not forcing, customers to wear masks https://t.co/aZXODI1xBu — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) July 14, 2021

6.

Don't forget that Julia is such an avid consumer of books that she sits in front of a whole wall of her house which is… covered in wallpaper that's meant to look like books rather than the many other parts of her house that no doubt contain many actual books. pic.twitter.com/t1WZcvNUyV — Nathaniel Tapley (@Natt) July 13, 2021

7.

Hi @Waterstones if you enforce this and it means I will never have the chance to bumping into Julia I promise I will never buy another book on Amazon ever again. Ps I used to work for you- one of the best companies I’ve ever worked for! — ❤️ (@jazzy001010) July 13, 2021

8.

9.

How many books do you buy a year? I’ll cover the money they won’t earn due to your boycott. Just so they don’t suffer as a result of you not wanting to keep people safe. — NeilM (@NM_Rdg) July 13, 2021

To conclude …

All the selfish weirdos saying they're boycotting #Waterstones because they're asking customers to wear a mask. As if they've ever actually shopped there 😅. The way people go on you'd think wearing a mask for a max of 20 minutes is the same as being waterboarded, embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/zcSB57prxp — Dr Tony Cliffe (@TonyCliffe210) July 13, 2021

