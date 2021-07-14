News

Anti-maskers are boycotting Waterstones for suggesting people wear a mask – 9 comebacks you can’t put down

Poke Staff. Updated July 14th, 2021

Boris Johnson will end England’s lockdown rules on 19 July despite predictions that up to 200 people a die will die and new daily cases could reach 100,000.

A lot of retailers and public services are taking it upon themselves to encourage people to continue to wear masks and observe social distancing, including high street book chain Waterstones.

And anti-maskers were predictably furious, including what you might most politely describe as the usual suspects, including Talk Radio presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer

… and Laurence Fox, obviously.

And these 9 comebacks are all worth a read.

To conclude …

