This fabulously brutal ‘Legally Blonde’ comeback is an all-time classic

John Plunkett. Updated July 13th, 2021

In the all-time greatest comebacks hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s an exchange about Reece Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde which began with a Decider article about the script’s ‘original ending’, published this month to mark the film’s 20th – 20th! – anniversary.

It was picked up by @mrmaxxxpleasure on Twitter and rather escalated from there.

Mega oof!

‘I’m in the picture you just posted’ takes it to a whole new level.

And it all ended in the best way possible.

And it reminded people of this from a little while ago.

Source Twitter @mrmaxxxpleasure
H/T Reddit u/declan315

