This fabulously brutal ‘Legally Blonde’ comeback is an all-time classic
In the all-time greatest comebacks hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.
It’s an exchange about Reece Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde which began with a Decider article about the script’s ‘original ending’, published this month to mark the film’s 20th – 20th! – anniversary.
Did you know that #LegallyBlonde originally ended with Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods and Selma Blair's Vivian Kensington getting together?! https://t.co/VhoK4iFssT pic.twitter.com/zBEPdDcfRa
— Decider (@decider) July 8, 2021
It was picked up by @mrmaxxxpleasure on Twitter and rather escalated from there.
My heart aches for the original lesbian ending of Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/STnE1DXIbM
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
This is not true
— Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021
Source? Here’s mine: https://t.co/2ii5M2xfzl
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
I wrote the movie. Im in the picture you just posted. The actress quoted was incorrect
— Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021
Mega oof!
‘I’m in the picture you just posted’ takes it to a whole new level.
Omg ok then u don’t need a source!! 😂
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
And it all ended in the best way possible.
I’ve never backed off so quickly in my life pic.twitter.com/DtLsVftrIo
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
Truly have never been so embarrassed in my life!! I am sorry Karen!!
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
No worries!! ❤️
— Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021
❤️❤️❤️ the film is still a masterpiece!!
— Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021
Thank you!
— Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 11, 2021
And it reminded people of this from a little while ago.
Big Philip Batterham Energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/P0ZNiRD9K8
— chedge 🐧 (@EdgeOTI) July 10, 2021
