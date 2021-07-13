This fabulously brutal ‘Legally Blonde’ comeback is an all-time classic

Entertainment

In the all-time greatest comebacks hall of fame, this is surely somewhere close to the very top.

It’s an exchange about Reece Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde which began with a Decider article about the script’s ‘original ending’, published this month to mark the film’s 20th – 20th! – anniversary.

Did you know that #LegallyBlonde originally ended with Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods and Selma Blair's Vivian Kensington getting together?! https://t.co/VhoK4iFssT pic.twitter.com/zBEPdDcfRa — Decider (@decider) July 8, 2021

It was picked up by @mrmaxxxpleasure on Twitter and rather escalated from there.

My heart aches for the original lesbian ending of Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/STnE1DXIbM — Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021

This is not true — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021

I wrote the movie. Im in the picture you just posted. The actress quoted was incorrect — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021

Mega oof!

‘I’m in the picture you just posted’ takes it to a whole new level.

Omg ok then u don’t need a source!! 😂 — Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021

And it all ended in the best way possible.

I’ve never backed off so quickly in my life pic.twitter.com/DtLsVftrIo — Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021

Truly have never been so embarrassed in my life!! I am sorry Karen!! — Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021

No worries!! ❤️ — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 8, 2021

❤️❤️❤️ the film is still a masterpiece!! — Maxxx Pleasure 🌈 Drag King (@mrmaxxxpleasure) July 8, 2021

Thank you! — Karen McCullah (@KarenMcCullah1) July 11, 2021

And it reminded people of this from a little while ago.

Big Philip Batterham Energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/P0ZNiRD9K8 — chedge 🐧 (@EdgeOTI) July 10, 2021

