This dog wants the ball but doesn’t want to get wet and it’s next level stuff
There are two ways this dog can get the ball from the pool. It can jump in or … it can do this, and it’s properly impressive stuff.
Expertly done! And just a few of the things people said about it after the clip went viral when it was shared by Crescendo104 on Reddit.
‘Damn … that’s a smart and patient dog …’
virmamies
‘That dog can really control it’s impulses.’
shaaaakyt
‘Doggo of focus, commitment and sheer f-ckin will.’
mr_buttlicker69
“You did it. You crazy son of a bitch, you did it”
punkindrublic99
‘Love that the dog walks past a very similar ball right at the end.’
jg123224
‘Yeah, but that ball isn’t his ball.’
TheKnightsWhoSayNyet
