A GB News presenter took the knee and their viewers went into meltdown

Poke Staff. Updated July 13th, 2021

Tricky times over at GB News where their viewing figures haven’t been all they might have hoped for (getting a ratings drubbing from the Welsh language version of Paw Patrol, for instance).

At least Andrew Neil’s anti-woke channel was being talked about today, after presenter Guto Harri took some of its viewers aback by taking the knee on air.

Guto Harri was standing in for regular presenter Colin Brazier on the channel alongside co-host Mercy Muroki.

Here’s a little bit of what he had to say.

“I tended to be one of those people that thought ‘do we really have to do this at every football match, can’t we just enjoy whatever sport we’re in to?,’ but having seen over the last few days just how close to the surface, just how deep-rooted, just how hideously ugly racism among some English football fans is, I totally get why this squad thought we have to say, day in, day out, every time we get on the field that racism is not on.”

“Actually, with the benefit of hindsight, I may have underestimated how close to the surface the racism still was, [but] I actually now get. So much so that I actually think we should all take the knee. In fact, why not take the knee now and say it’s a gesture but it’s an important gesture?”

“It’s not about me in the studio but for them to do that as footballers on the field makes sense. Because they’re saying it’s just not right and racism has no place in football and no place in modern Britain.

“And those people who think that being English is OK with being anti-black people are completely misguided and they need to know there is no space for them in normal, acceptable society.”

And this is what these GB News viewers had to say in response.

To conclude …

