A GB News presenter took the knee and their viewers went into meltdown

Tricky times over at GB News where their viewing figures haven’t been all they might have hoped for (getting a ratings drubbing from the Welsh language version of Paw Patrol, for instance).

At least Andrew Neil’s anti-woke channel was being talked about today, after presenter Guto Harri took some of its viewers aback by taking the knee on air.

‘For them to do that as footballers on the field makes sense, because they’re saying it’s just not right. There’s no place for racism in football.’ Guto Harri takes the knee on GB News. Watch GB News on Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin Media 626, YouView 236 and Freesat 216. pic.twitter.com/3BsrVRSgQ7 — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 13, 2021

Guto Harri was standing in for regular presenter Colin Brazier on the channel alongside co-host Mercy Muroki.

Here’s a little bit of what he had to say.

“I tended to be one of those people that thought ‘do we really have to do this at every football match, can’t we just enjoy whatever sport we’re in to?,’ but having seen over the last few days just how close to the surface, just how deep-rooted, just how hideously ugly racism among some English football fans is, I totally get why this squad thought we have to say, day in, day out, every time we get on the field that racism is not on.” “Actually, with the benefit of hindsight, I may have underestimated how close to the surface the racism still was, [but] I actually now get. So much so that I actually think we should all take the knee. In fact, why not take the knee now and say it’s a gesture but it’s an important gesture?” “It’s not about me in the studio but for them to do that as footballers on the field makes sense. Because they’re saying it’s just not right and racism has no place in football and no place in modern Britain. “And those people who think that being English is OK with being anti-black people are completely misguided and they need to know there is no space for them in normal, acceptable society.”

And this is what these GB News viewers had to say in response.

1.

Starting to think there is NO news station to watch now. GBNews let themselves down today – openly supporting a Marxist organisation who wants to destroy our society. — Carol Donaldson (@canadiancarol1) July 13, 2021

2.

3.

Congratulations Guto Harri! You’ve singlehandedly destoyed the hard earned reputation of #GBNews by kowtowing to a violent Marxist mob. https://t.co/YUH37lfmZ2 — John Bid (@BrexitPartridge) July 13, 2021

4.

Wow cringe – you can say all of that standing up it wont have any less meaning. Having a presenter that makes divisive unbalanced political gestures means you just lost a viewer but good luck. — George Bowling 🇬🇧✌️ (@George_Bowling1) July 13, 2021

5.

THOUSANDS TURN-OFF @GBNEWS AS THEY BEGIN VIRTUE-SIGNALLING TO VIEWERS AND TAKE-THE-KNEE! WHAT HAPPENED TO @afneil‘s PROMISE OF ANTI-WOKE JOURNALISM? #GBNEWS IS NO BETTER THAN THE BBC. THEY DESERVE TO LOSE WHAT’S LEFT OF THEIR DIMINISHING VIEWERS. pic.twitter.com/QaIKPrBzOO — Brexit Defence Alliance (@ActionBrexit) July 13, 2021

6.

This is the first time GB news has made me question if I want to watch the show. That was embarrassing to watch. — Wendy M (@WendyMea) July 13, 2021

7.

I think you just lost the majority of your viewers — Leeco (@leeco25) July 13, 2021

8.

Sorry but thought it would be different on here. No different to the rest of MSM. unfollowed! — Roy Walton 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏🏉⚽️🍷🦊 (@FoxyFox41460900) July 13, 2021

9.

Think you will come to see this as the incident that seriously damaged your long-term prospects @afneil — Keith Roberts (@Cartref35) July 13, 2021

10.

That’s cost them a awful lot of viewers and money. So much for been neutral. — Tony Kerr (@tonyrkerr) July 13, 2021

To conclude …

GB News now too woke for its viewers – they need to start another whole new channel … https://t.co/lgUGPHwKpb — David Conn (@david_conn) July 13, 2021

