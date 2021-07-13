Pics

Costco’s green straw-free initiative looks a little NSFW

Poke Staff. Updated July 13th, 2021

We know it’s not big and it’s not clever, but we can’t help laughing at what this Costco cup looks like once the tab has been removed. We were going to go with ‘pulled off’ but had second thoughts.

Reddit users couldn’t resist taking the mickey.

Cool_D_in_Tennessee

Looks like a stiff drink

Environmental-Jump46

Cocksco

heyitscory

Regular or Diet Cock?

In case you were wondering, this is how it looks if you use it properly.


Via

Aaaaand now we want a hot dog.

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Omar Abascal on Unsplash

