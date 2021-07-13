Twitter

Former comedian Andrew Lawrence had his gigs cancelled after posting racist ‘jokes’

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 13th, 2021

Right-wing comedian, Andrew Lawrence, learnt the consequences of posting racist ‘jokes’ when several of his tweets relating to the England team lost him quite a few gigs.

Here’s an example of the posts in question.

One by one, the venues hosting Lawrence’s tour cancelled his gigs.

He lost his agency.

And he was absolutely panned on Twitter, both before and after deleting his account.

Sooz Kempner summed it up.

Source Otto English Image @DickMask, Screengrab

