Former comedian Andrew Lawrence had his gigs cancelled after posting racist ‘jokes’

Right-wing comedian, Andrew Lawrence, learnt the consequences of posting racist ‘jokes’ when several of his tweets relating to the England team lost him quite a few gigs.

Here’s an example of the posts in question.

One by one, the venues hosting Lawrence’s tour cancelled his gigs.

I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham comedy club will not tolerate racism in any form so please consider your booking with us cancelled. — Cheshamcomedyclub (@Cheshamcomedy) July 12, 2021

Following the racist comments made by comedian Andrew Lawrence on Twitter we made the decision to cancel his show. As a part of learning disability charity Minstead Trust, we work hard to promote inclusivity, provide safe spaces for everyone and have zero tolerance for racism. pic.twitter.com/5SE06iIjRF — Hanger Farm Arts Centre (@HangerFarmArts) July 12, 2021

cheer yourself up this Monday by playing the "tick off the dates as venues tell Andrew Lawrence they don't want him performing there" game pic.twitter.com/opClIhColV — 959 "hacked" racists (@john3ners) July 12, 2021

Update it now appears every single venue on Andrew Lawrence’s tour has cancelled his show. pic.twitter.com/APnFQwvVJP — Dick Coughlan (@DickMask) July 12, 2021

He lost his agency.

RBM no longer represent Andrew Lawrence. — RBM Comedy (@RBMComedy) July 12, 2021

And he was absolutely panned on Twitter, both before and after deleting his account.

1.

It's like Andrew Lawrence looked at Lee Hurst's career trajectory and went: "hold my beer!" pic.twitter.com/JbhaFL3G9I — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 12, 2021

2.

Delighted to confirm that Andrew Lawrence has just accepted the role of Equalities Minister. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 12, 2021

3.

Andrew Lawrence is to comedy what Lee Hurst is to comedy. — Ultra-gauche in both senses (@be11a_meow) July 12, 2021

4.

Seeing as Andrew Lawrence has decided to end his career by being a massive racist on here, I've put an end date on his career on Wikipedia. Felt good. pic.twitter.com/ixKCfaYQQF — Grizza Rizza (@IamGregP) July 12, 2021

5.

Really wish I could go back in time to 5 minutes ago and advise myself that it’s better to be forever curious than to know the answer to the question ‘who is Andrew Lawrence?’. — Natasha Devon 🌈💙 (@_NatashaDevon) July 12, 2021

6.

Andrew lawrence is a right-wing former comedian who opposes political correctness in the name of free speech. It took him less than 5 minutes to block me for saying this. They don't want open dialogue. They just want to say racist stuff without consequences. #SayNoToRacism pic.twitter.com/AmlaWVFXgf — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 12, 2021

7.

Twitter has a message for Andrew Lawrence’s mum. pic.twitter.com/kJogYkirmF — Nev Fountain (@Nevfountain) July 12, 2021

8.

Andrew Doyle, Lawrence Fox & Andrew Lawrence. The world's worst Venn diagram. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) July 12, 2021

9.

Seems former comedian Andrew Lawrence is to comedy what Loozza Fox is to drama and music. Unemployable. 🤔#AndrewLawrence #Cancelled pic.twitter.com/UCG18hfQ5D — Brexit Buster (@BrexitBuster) July 12, 2021

10.

Anyone looking to replace Andrew Lawrence should know that I am also a mediocre white guy with an irritating voice who isn't as successful as he thinks he should be. — Tom Little is doing Edinburgh Fringe (really)! (@ThisIsTomLittle) July 12, 2021

11.

Watching Andrew Lawrence’s career come to an end in real time is such fun. — Michael S (@ScanlanWithAnA) July 12, 2021

12.

I think the most surprising thing about venues cancelling Andrew Lawrence gigs in the wake of his racist comments today is the fact venues were still booking Andrew Lawrence despite his previous racist and sexist comments. — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) July 12, 2021

Sooz Kempner summed it up.

I see Andrew Lawrence has made the decision to cancel himself. Edgy stuff! — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 12, 2021

