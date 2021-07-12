The look on the face of this dog who doesn’t like the rain is picture perfect
Funny dog video of the day goes to this, shared by kynsen over on Reddit.
Very funny and entirely relatable.
“That’s a no for me” — Dog’
Spork_Warrior
‘HARD NO’
abenn1
‘Lets be honest, who likes walking around in wet socks? Not me man.’
Dantheman616
Source Reddit u/kynsen
