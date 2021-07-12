Pics

The look on the face of this dog who doesn’t like the rain is picture perfect

Poke Staff. Updated July 12th, 2021

Funny dog video of the day goes to this, shared by kynsen over on Reddit.

Very funny and entirely relatable.

“That’s a no for me” — Dog’
Spork_Warrior

‘HARD NO’
abenn1

‘Lets be honest, who likes walking around in wet socks? Not me man.’
Dantheman616

READ MORE

This giant dog wanting to play with a tiny kitten is very funny and totally adorable

Source Reddit u/kynsen

More from the Poke