The 22 funniest responses to the so-called fan with a flare up his bum
Ahead of the Euro 2020 final, England fans gathered in Leicester Square – among other places – where Elliott Franks captured this cringe-inducing and NSFW photo.
There is no disputing that England have the most classy fans in the world! #LeicesterSquare #Euro2020Final #footballscominghome @EURO2020 #Football #England @England #flare #fireworks #Euro2021 @elliottfranks #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/Nng8DMbl4R
— Elliott Franks (@elliottfranks) July 11, 2021
That’s almost as painful to look at as it must have been to do. It certainly brought a tear to the eye – not ours, obviously, but definitely the fan’s eye.
So proud to be English right now.#Euro2020Final#ItsComingHome
pic by @elliottfranks pic.twitter.com/qmrWbH8ecL
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 11, 2021
Other tweeters were equally ‘proud’ – and they expressed it in the most appropriate way – via the medium of ruthless pisstaking.
1.
Nice to see Andrew Bridgen letting his hair down after a difficult week. pic.twitter.com/wOlwKykkHB
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 11, 2021
2.
Nations prepare.#ENGITA #Euro2020Final
England (left). Italy (right) pic.twitter.com/wqRQhBCByn
— Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) July 11, 2021
3.
The Tories: The British public will use their common sense to fight this virus
The British public: pic.twitter.com/8xdLXOpkzf
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 11, 2021
4.
A nation proud,
A people united. pic.twitter.com/sQhY4kxnKD
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 11, 2021
5.
Bring me my bow of burning gold:
Bring me my arrows of desire:
Bring me my spear: O clouds unfold!
Bring me my arse-candle of fire pic.twitter.com/V67Yc2sKb1
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 11, 2021
6.
How am I supposed to explain this heterosexual nonsense to my children? pic.twitter.com/LCf1vCMWdP
— Bethany Black ️⚧️️twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) July 11, 2021
7.
Just remember tonight, it's not about the winning, it's about whether someone put a flare up their bottom or not.
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 11, 2021
8.
Boris Johnson is currently trying to find a flare to put up his arse if we win.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 11, 2021
9.
A middle-aged man did not stick a RED FLARE in his ARSE HOLE for it to not come home okay?????
— CEO of Yelling (@ChantayyJayy) July 11, 2021
10.
Further Tory austerity cuts have reduced the Red Arrows to just one man. pic.twitter.com/HioxHzcO3W
— thedeathofbuckley (@deathofbuckley) July 11, 2021
11.
The kink on display at Straight Pride is wild pic.twitter.com/7WEvexFo8b
— John Chivall (@JohnChivall) July 11, 2021
