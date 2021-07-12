People saw red over Chiellini’s foul on Saka – 11 top memes

Pics

Sunday night’s Euro 2020 Final saw the Italian men’s captain, Giorgio Chiellini, cause a Twitter storm with a foul on Bukayo Saka. The referee spotted it and gave the Italian player a yellow card, but to many fans, it looked like a straight red.

How is that not a red card!? pic.twitter.com/XjZOcTGWPB — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 11, 2021

It was so obviously a meme opportunity, that Twitter couldn’t resist.

Wasn’t a foul after all from this angle. pic.twitter.com/Qr8AY1Afd5 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 12, 2021

This is only acceptable if it’s an Asian mum stopping you from running across the road and then shows her love and relief by slapping you pic.twitter.com/ahVGMzp52I — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 11, 2021

Chiellini saving Saka from jumping over the cliff. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 Italy England Rashford pic.twitter.com/RnOsDufirL — ELVIS SIMON 💎 (@ElviSymo) July 11, 2021

“I’d say you’re a 15 and a half inch on the neck, sir.” pic.twitter.com/GvRlqP2Oc4 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 11, 2021

Chiellini said: “I didn’t lose my hair by the age of 23, break my nose 30 times, and bossed Kane for 120 minutes to lose the game on your breakaway” #Chiellini pic.twitter.com/jwtf8XqNUK — Forza Italia 🇮🇹 (@Juvepodcast) July 12, 2021

To put the icing on the cake, somebody did this.

no don’t fucking KILL ME THEY EDITED CHIELLINIS WIKIPEDIA PAGE FOR STRANGLING SAKA pic.twitter.com/cd5LomV84a — hani (@voteforhani) July 11, 2021

