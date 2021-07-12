People saw red over Chiellini’s foul on Saka – 11 top memes
Sunday night’s Euro 2020 Final saw the Italian men’s captain, Giorgio Chiellini, cause a Twitter storm with a foul on Bukayo Saka. The referee spotted it and gave the Italian player a yellow card, but to many fans, it looked like a straight red.
How is that not a red card!? pic.twitter.com/XjZOcTGWPB
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 11, 2021
It was so obviously a meme opportunity, that Twitter couldn’t resist.
1.
Wasn’t a foul after all from this angle. pic.twitter.com/Qr8AY1Afd5
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 12, 2021
2.
— Mitten d’Amour (@MittenDAmour) July 11, 2021
3.
This is only acceptable if it’s an Asian mum stopping you from running across the road and then shows her love and relief by slapping you pic.twitter.com/ahVGMzp52I
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 11, 2021
4.
Chiellini saving Saka from jumping over the cliff. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 Italy England Rashford pic.twitter.com/RnOsDufirL
— ELVIS SIMON 💎 (@ElviSymo) July 11, 2021
5.
“I’d say you’re a 15 and a half inch on the neck, sir.” pic.twitter.com/GvRlqP2Oc4
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 11, 2021
6.
— Ali Hussain (@Alihussain_23) July 11, 2021
7.
“Wronged by Chiellini” – Van Gogh, 2021 #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/96JvL0lbnB
— PTRVDA (@PTRVDA) July 11, 2021
8.
Chiellini said: “I didn’t lose my hair by the age of 23, break my nose 30 times, and bossed Kane for 120 minutes to lose the game on your breakaway” #Chiellini pic.twitter.com/jwtf8XqNUK
— Forza Italia 🇮🇹 (@Juvepodcast) July 12, 2021
9.
Chiellini saving Saka from jumping over the cliff. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 Italy England Rashford pic.twitter.com/RnOsDufirL
— ELVIS SIMON 💎 (@ElviSymo) July 11, 2021
10.
SUPER CHIELLINI!😍😍😍#EURO2020 #Euro2020Final #ITA pic.twitter.com/MyccESmsPy
— Firetti (@TiagolfPereira) July 12, 2021
11.
— John O’Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) July 11, 2021
To put the icing on the cake, somebody did this.
no don’t fucking KILL ME THEY EDITED CHIELLINIS WIKIPEDIA PAGE FOR STRANGLING SAKA pic.twitter.com/cd5LomV84a
— hani (@voteforhani) July 11, 2021
READ MORE
Gary Neville called out Boris Johnson over the racist abuse of England players and went wildly viral
Source Chris Rose Image PTRVDA
More from the Poke
The look on the face of this dog who doesn’t like the rain is picture perfect
‘He’s still looking for a model’