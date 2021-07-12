‘He’s still looking for a model’
Early contender for takedown of the week is this, a rather fabulous exchange shared by Redditor wiggyboi who said: ‘He’s still looking for a model.’
Boom.
‘Confusion at the highest order.’
kopamilet
‘Ouch.’
splash_of_soda
‘I think it’s worse than Ouch. I think it’s officially into Big Oof territory.’
Rob_Haggis
‘Absolute devastation.’
Powasaurus_Rex
