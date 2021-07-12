A couple dressed as Mario and a pizza slice for the match and a meme was born

Twitter

As exciting as the action on the pitch was on Sunday night, one couple in the crowd provided a welcome – for some – distraction, at least on Twitter.

I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza. #ENG #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/d8QCrMPMiH — James Farrow (@Jamesfarrow92) July 11, 2021

It had potential.

Do you ever watch a meme being born in real time. pic.twitter.com/LHVu6mOG9Z — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) July 11, 2021

Meg Linehan wasn’t wrong, and here are some of the very funny memes we spotted.

1.

2.

All ima saying is why they no eata the mushrooms, make-a-themselves big pic.twitter.com/goUfR3Rrri — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 11, 2021

3.

'SO YOU LIKE SUPER MARIO? OKAY TELL ME HOW TO GET TO THE SLIDE IN PEACH'S CASTLE' https://t.co/h8aGTbnSr7 — Lulu🌈🎏 (@luulubuu) July 11, 2021

4.

"It's actually called Doki Doki Pepperoni in Japan" https://t.co/8cGTt5FUSy — Jon Cartwright (@JonComms) July 11, 2021

5.

6.

"When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore". https://t.co/93mgjc4yvz — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) July 11, 2021

7.

“I’ve got a well funny idea for the final…” pic.twitter.com/nM4lIlWGyf — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) July 11, 2021

8.