Videos

This woman’s funny first encounter with a toaster has popped up and people just love it

Poke Staff. Updated July 11th, 2021

You don’t need to speak Mandarin to understand this hilarious unfolding food fail. Just watch to the end and enjoy the woman’s learning curve.

A Reddit user named acetylmoney very helpfully provided a translated transcript.

Translation:

“Have a look at this, look at how my Mother has toasted this bread – she’s toasted it into this. How have you been toasting it?

I’ve been toasting it like this, no?

Toasting it like that?

Yeah. no?

Toast goes in properly

Ohh that’s how you toast it!

Laughter

You toasted it into this, how am I supposed to eat this ahahahhaha?”

That’s pretty much what we’d guessed they were saying.

Here’s how other Redditors reacted.

zoe2dot

Digging that loving chuckle. Couldn’t understand a word but didnt need to.

PrettyinPurple27

I love seeing something so simple like a toaster bring joy to someone who has never used one before.

BastianGastArt

I’m glad she found it funny too, seems like they have a fun relationship.

ilikedeadpeople

Oh my god this is so precious. The lil kid hugging his grandma at the end like “no it’s okay grandma”.

Perhaps the toast shouldn’t be the helpful son’s only concern.

READ MORE

An American’s first taste of beans on toast didn’t go how he expected

Source r/MadeMeSmile Image Screengrab

More from the Poke