This woman’s funny first encounter with a toaster has popped up and people just love it

You don’t need to speak Mandarin to understand this hilarious unfolding food fail. Just watch to the end and enjoy the woman’s learning curve.

A Reddit user named acetylmoney very helpfully provided a translated transcript.

Translation:

“Have a look at this, look at how my Mother has toasted this bread – she’s toasted it into this. How have you been toasting it?

I’ve been toasting it like this, no?

Toasting it like that?

Yeah. no?

Toast goes in properly

Ohh that’s how you toast it!

Laughter

You toasted it into this, how am I supposed to eat this ahahahhaha?”