A feisty squirrel held a restaurant to ransom as it frolicked in the rafters
A restaurant in North Carolina had to put up an unusual apology for closing due to circumstances beyond their control.
Redditors found it a lot more amusing than the restaurant’s owners will have done, although the Australian element sort of threw them.
RBK2000
It’s Australian, so naturally, this would be the rare but deadly, one-bite-can-kill-you marsupial squirrel.
DanYHKim
As soon as the words Australian squirrel trapper came up, I envisioned Crocodile Dundee throwing his huge ass knife and pinning the squirrel to the wall by its tail.
SteveBored
There are no squirrels in Australia so I’d be wary of an Australian Squirrel Trapper.
Breadinator
This is Australia we’re talkin’ about here.
The only reason we don’t have official records is because the squirrels don’t leave survivors.
There was one silver lining to the story.
braddillman
Lucky there was no moose accomplice.
Can’t imagine that would have been able to hide in the rafters.
Source r/funny Image r/funny, Andrey Svistunov on Unsplash
