You’ll have even more respect for vaccination centre staff after you’ve watched this

Videos

You’ll be well aware that the fabulous Larry and Paul – Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – have got their fingers firmly on the pulse.

For example, here’s the latest of their weekly alternative briefings, which somehow manage to get the message across far better than the Downing Street ones ever have.

🚨 URGENT: It’s #ThursdayMorning, so time for YOU to catch up with the #RealDailyBriefing 🇬🇧 THIS TIME: the minister talks #JohnsonVariant, #FreedomDay & tries to appear normal by insisting #ItsComingHome 🙏🏻 Please RT using the hashtag #RealDailyBriefing to help more people see pic.twitter.com/qS1hLaATP7 — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) July 8, 2021

It isn’t just the political side of the Covid battle that’s caught the imagination of the funny duo. Here’s their hilarious take on what’s definitely happening in all those vaccination centres.

They added just the tiniest bit of product placement. See if you can spot it.

When they shared it on Twitter, these were the kinds of reactions it got.

Just how many small pricks have these guys had to endure in the making of this video? https://t.co/LMpBAK9JY7 — Parody Stanley Johnson (@StanleyJohnsonP) July 9, 2021

We’re one hundred per cent behind this suggestion.

Come on then. Watch this. Then admit to the one YOU’VE said. https://t.co/hkgnpXoZFE — Greg Scott (@GregScottTV) July 9, 2021

Rumours that one or two Poke staff asked to be Bluetooth enabled may have been exaggerated.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab