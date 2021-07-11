Videos

You’ll have even more respect for vaccination centre staff after you’ve watched this

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 11th, 2021

You’ll be well aware that the fabulous Larry and Paul – Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – have got their fingers firmly on the pulse.

For example, here’s the latest of their weekly alternative briefings, which somehow manage to get the message across far better than the Downing Street ones ever have.

It isn’t just the political side of the Covid battle that’s caught the imagination of the funny duo. Here’s their hilarious take on what’s definitely happening in all those vaccination centres.

They added just the tiniest bit of product placement. See if you can spot it.

When they shared it on Twitter, these were the kinds of reactions it got.

We’re one hundred per cent behind this suggestion.

Rumours that one or two Poke staff asked to be Bluetooth enabled may have been exaggerated.

