Munya Chawawa is one of the top sketch comedians to have emerged in recent years, with his rapid but high-quality responses to breaking news, as well as incredibly funny takes on more permanent issues.

Here’s how he brought our attention to one of life’s little irritations.

It’s funny because it’s true.

Ahead of the Euro 2020 England versus Italy final at Wembley, yet to take place at the time of writing, Munya has tackled the thorny subect of a certain type of football fan, and how they might behave in an Italian restaurant.

It contains adult themes, so maybe don’t tag any 8-year-olds.

England fans in Bella Italia this weekend…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹⚽️#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/LZYNGx7b4R — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 10, 2021

“What would you recommend to an England player?” “Pasta bowl.” “They do pass the ball, you idiot. I meant food.”

We reckon this guy might just have made his way to Leicester Square.

Tweeters gave it the love it so richly deserves.

this is PEAK comedy absolute GOLD https://t.co/VcjET9SI0V — 🤠 (@earthtocourtina) July 10, 2021

LOOOL! How does he come up with this? What a genius! https://t.co/C79H9mxYa4 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) July 10, 2021

As a bonus – and seeing as it’s also topical, this is spot on.

