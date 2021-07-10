9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s that time of the week when we round up 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that have gone viral on Reddit over the last seven days.
1. ‘Trying to covid shame someone’
2. ‘Oof’
3. ‘Finally a manager making a comeback’
4. ‘Why beat around the bush?’
5. ‘Wait, are they not supposed to do that?’
6. ‘This doubles as a ‘Today I Learned …’ about the Spanish anthem’
7. ‘You see, Mexican goats are more potent than American goats’
8. ‘Guess what?’
9. ‘On a video of a fake “Covid vaccine microchip scanner”‘
READ MORE
People shared the silly jokes they do to annoy their partner – 17 brilliant wind-ups
More from the Poke
Peter Crouch’s brilliant Twitter comeback has just gone viral all over again
Simply 13 funny pictures that went viral this week