Sport

This video of Gareth Southgate consoling Denmark players is making people love him even more

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2021

As if you needed another reason to love Gareth Southgate, along comes this ITV Football video of the England manager consoling Danish players after England’s 2-1 Euros semi-final win.

It’s two days since that match – and two days until the final – but it’s just gone viral on Reddit because people love it so much.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

READ MORE

People are sharing what ‘ultimate middle-aged crush’ Gareth Southgate would do for them and it’s brilliant

Source @itvfootball

More from the Poke