This video of Gareth Southgate consoling Denmark players is making people love him even more

As if you needed another reason to love Gareth Southgate, along comes this ITV Football video of the England manager consoling Danish players after England’s 2-1 Euros semi-final win.

It’s two days since that match – and two days until the final – but it’s just gone viral on Reddit because people love it so much.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

Genuinely lovely to see. This tournament has made me such a wet blanket pic.twitter.com/ZK6MhQ5hDG — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) July 9, 2021

2.

Such a class act. So good to have someone in charge of @England who’s respectful, intelligent and empathetic. https://t.co/mVHysX8q5i — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 9, 2021

3.

Do not mistakenly confuse humility and kindness as a sign of weakness. This is #leadership pic.twitter.com/2q2dhiwfOa — Stephen Logan (@Stephen_Logan) July 8, 2021

4.

Oh good god, Gareth Southgate truly is the best of us. https://t.co/5RCS6b5cAS — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) July 9, 2021

5.

Gareth Southgate is my best friend and he doesn’t even know it.pic.twitter.com/h1mmiGNcVD — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) July 8, 2021

6.

Southgate is the very best of us, isn't he? In a moment of personal triumph, his first act is to console the opposition. We need more Gareth Southgates in this country. #ENG https://t.co/lgMnvNXwnB — The Scratching Shed 🏆 (@TSSLUFC) July 8, 2021

7.

I love this touchy feely stuff. I really do. pic.twitter.com/ATpYaXaUmp — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) July 9, 2021

Source @itvfootball