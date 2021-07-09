This BBC explainer tackling the fears and uncertainty around 19 July is an important watch

News

You’ll probably know by now the series of explainers by Ros Atkins and his BBC colleagues which regularly go viral.

This latest one seeks to answer the many questions people have around Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ in England on 19 July, amid predictions that UK Covid cases could hit 100,000 a day.

And it’s eight minutes very well spent.

Boris Johnson’s confidence that England can drop COVID restrictions on July 19 has raised many questions. We’ve tried to distil the questions and criticisms and the government’s defence. Hope it’s useful. Produced @mhosseini01 @TomBrada1991 @ben_tobias https://t.co/GIwPZzbzps pic.twitter.com/BihJ1rxjjT — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) July 8, 2021

Here are just some of the things people said about it.

Once again @BBCRosAtkins & team nail it. Brilliant public service broadcasting 👏 https://t.co/MV5aGi9i5a — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 8, 2021

Yet another brilliant explainer from Ros and the team, condensing so much into just eight minutes. https://t.co/NFEPLt25XX — Anna Collinson (@AnnaCollinson) July 9, 2021

This guy is damn good at explaining big important stuff in under 10 minutes. https://t.co/QI2DYa0wva — Mark Burnley (@DrMarkBurnley) July 8, 2021

This series by @BBCRosAtkins is first-rate, and there’s a strong case for bringing more of this kind of analysis into the major news bulletins. Make the space by dropping the vox pops. https://t.co/ixB5zXjeLX — Roger Mosey (@rogermosey) July 8, 2021

It’s the latest in a series of popular explainer videos by Atkins, some more serious than others. This has to be our favourite.

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

Will never tire of that one.

Follow @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter here.

READ MORE

People shared the silly jokes they do to annoy their partner – 17 brilliant wind-ups

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins