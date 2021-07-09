News

This BBC explainer tackling the fears and uncertainty around 19 July is an important watch

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2021

You’ll probably know by now the series of explainers by Ros Atkins and his BBC colleagues which regularly go viral.

This latest one seeks to answer the many questions people have around Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ in England on 19 July, amid predictions that UK Covid cases could hit 100,000 a day.

And it’s eight minutes very well spent.

Here are just some of the things people said about it.

It’s the latest in a series of popular explainer videos by Atkins, some more serious than others. This has to be our favourite.

Will never tire of that one.

