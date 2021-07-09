Stephen Miller said Joe Biden was ‘dealt a better hand’ than any president and the internet spoke as one
Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen Miller – stick with us – been on Fox News telling everyone what an easy time of it Joe Biden has had since he succeeded his ex-boss.
Indeed, Miller said Biden had been ‘dealt a better hand’ on day one of his presidency than any other president in history.
Stephen Miller: No President in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. pic.twitter.com/0gcSY26oZ8
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021
And the internet – well, quite a bit of it – spoke as one.
1.
I’ll give you 400,000 reasons why you’re wrong. https://t.co/iwwvqXSXbS
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2021
2.
Nothing easier than inheriting a global pandemic, and a financial shutdown https://t.co/ENecD4AWt2
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 9, 2021
3.
In a way, I’m not surprised that Stephen Miller thinks inheriting a recession, a jobs crisis, a pandemic and half a million dead Americans was a good thing. https://t.co/ra6rL4gOlX
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021
4.
Well yeah … except for a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis from a year's quarantine, no proper transition to prepare, the alienation of our allies, & an insurrection & near Civil War caused by his insane predecessor, you couldn't have asked for a more advantageous situation. https://t.co/6YUCFroHv0
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 9, 2021
5.
Up is down
Black is white
Hot is cold https://t.co/LoNnm1KPcR
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 9, 2021
6.
600,000 dead people and 20 million people out of work would like a word… https://t.co/jeFvoPpdqd
— YS (@NYinLA2121) July 9, 2021
7.
I wonder how long it took him to learn not to hiss at the end of ‘s’ words. https://t.co/hzYCvKyli1
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 9, 2021
