Stephen Miller said Joe Biden was ‘dealt a better hand’ than any president and the internet spoke as one

Politics

Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen Miller – stick with us – been on Fox News telling everyone what an easy time of it Joe Biden has had since he succeeded his ex-boss.

Indeed, Miller said Biden had been ‘dealt a better hand’ on day one of his presidency than any other president in history.

Stephen Miller: No President in history has been dealt a better hand on day one than President Biden. pic.twitter.com/0gcSY26oZ8 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2021

And the internet – well, quite a bit of it – spoke as one.

1.

I’ll give you 400,000 reasons why you’re wrong. https://t.co/iwwvqXSXbS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 9, 2021

2.

Nothing easier than inheriting a global pandemic, and a financial shutdown https://t.co/ENecD4AWt2 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 9, 2021

3.

In a way, I’m not surprised that Stephen Miller thinks inheriting a recession, a jobs crisis, a pandemic and half a million dead Americans was a good thing. https://t.co/ra6rL4gOlX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 9, 2021

4.

Well yeah … except for a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis from a year's quarantine, no proper transition to prepare, the alienation of our allies, & an insurrection & near Civil War caused by his insane predecessor, you couldn't have asked for a more advantageous situation. https://t.co/6YUCFroHv0 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 9, 2021

5.

Up is down

Black is white

Hot is cold https://t.co/LoNnm1KPcR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 9, 2021

6.

600,000 dead people and 20 million people out of work would like a word… https://t.co/jeFvoPpdqd — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 9, 2021

7.

I wonder how long it took him to learn not to hiss at the end of ‘s’ words. https://t.co/hzYCvKyli1 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 9, 2021

READ MORE

17 things Americans don’t know they do that gives away they’re American

Source Twitter @Acyn